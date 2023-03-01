Special permit hearing is continued as Great Barrington continues to fight over its airport

GREAT BARRINGTON — They spoke about all the people who are now alive because they were airlifted to hospitals from Walter J. Koladza Airport, and all the working-class kids for whom learning to fly is a ticket out of a rural area where they can’t afford to live and can’t make a living.

Some of those who made comments to the Select Board at its special permit hearing for the airport Monday night also spoke of their love of watching the planes at the now nearly 100-year-old airfield, and of a diverse airport community.

They pointed to good things in Great Barrington that are gone and warn that the airport, part of the community’s “fabric” and increasingly a vocational mainstay, might be next in an epic case of not-in-my-backyard fervor.

But others said they feel terror in their backyard. The noise of overhead planes and fear of accidents — there were two last summer — spoil their days.

Those who want to see the airport close, or cut back its flight school, say they also worry about the potential for pollution and the possibility the airport’s flight school could get even busier. There has been an uptick in students, particularly women. As of July, more than 30 students were training there.

The board did not deliberate or vote on the permit, which would give the airport permission to operate as it currently does even though for 90 years it has existed in an area that is zoned for houses and farms.

It continued the hearing to March 13.

If the Select Board approves the special permit, the airport would still be required to jump through the town's hoops for environmental and other reviews if it plans any projects on the property. There are still unanswered questions about how much latitude a permit would give the airport, but it will likely depend on what conditions the Select Board imposes.

Two board members said they filed conflict of appearance notices with the town, but did not recuse themselves.

Board Vice Chair Leigh Davis said her daughter is interested in an aviation career and might take flight lessons at the airport; Member Ed Abrahams said he has close friends “like family” who use the airport. He also serves on a nonprofit board with someone who is a vocal opponent of the airfield, he said.

Around 250 people attended the hearing both on Zoom and in the Town Hall meeting room, packed with mostly airport supporters who spilled out into the hall. There also was an overflow of about 20 people who watched the hearing at the Triplex Cinema.

Other public comments to the board, as well as petitions, filled an electronic file that is posted to the town’s website.

Making it conform

Koladza airport is a small airfield off Route 71 at the Egremont line that’s been operating as an airfield since at least 1931.

But zoning laws that say the neighborhood is for houses and farms weren’t enacted until the following year. The town has allowed the airport to continue there because of its “preexisting” status.

The airport’s current owners, Richard Solan and Jim Jacobs — of Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Inc. — applied for the special permit after three of its neighbors tried to force the town to slash its operations because they don’t comply with zoning laws.

The town said no, and the neighbors appealed in State Land Court. The town is now a defendant.

A special permit would give the airport protection and give the town some oversight. The Planning Board gave the airport a favorable recommendation.

All of it is tied to that Land Court case, in which the chief justice last week agreed with the airport’s attorney to pause legal proceedings until April 30 since the granting of a special permit might make them unnecessary in full or in part.

Should that case move forward, and should the neighbors win, the airport could see its operations cut back to 1932 levels, said the airport’s attorney, Dennis Egan. That includes the use of buildings.

Egan says this would “cripple” the airport.

“It is crippled and then it dies,” he added. “The permit application is not about expansion, it is about existence. What you see at the airport is what you get.”

The airport just wants to be legal as is, Egan said. Its owners have suggested restrictive conditions to the permit and will abide by them.

Not necessarily true, said Tad Heuer, attorney for the three neighbors.

“They’re asking you to trust them,” Heuer said of the airport, claiming the owners haven't been transparent about how busy it is and that its pilots are not following their own protocols to reduce noise by altering their flight path.

Heuer raises the specter of the 93-acre property being fully developed by future owners who might purchase the already permitted industrial parcel.

Yet the Select Board does, apparently, have the power to revoke special permits. What complicates the regulation of airports is that they are governed by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Aeronautics Division of the state Department of Transportation.

When later asked exactly what would and wouldn't be allowed there should a permit be granted, Christopher Rembold, the town official who is expert in zoning declined comment, citing the Land Court litigation.

'Unlivable'

It’s been a mounting drama since around 2017 as some neighbors and abutters have foiled plans by the airport to build new hangars.

Another plan by the airport to tear down the 1950s-era office and rebuild on the same footprint appears to have set off the current situation.

Airplane noise is the primary complaint.

“They stop all conversation and there’s one after another,” said Barbara Barak at the hearing, referring to flights. She lives on Cornwall Drive.

Cheryl Lein, who lives nearby, said the noise in summer is “making our homes unlivable.”

Joanne Cooney, who lives on nearby Hurlburt Road, said she doesn’t hear the planes when she’s inside but they disturb her when she is outside. They also frighten her, given the two engine-outs last summer in which pilots brought down planes in the fields abutting the airport — and behind her house.

“The second one was about 50 feet away from my neighbor's house,” Cooney said.

Michael Peretti, who has lived nearby for 60 years, said the “excessive growth” of the flight school is the problem.

“The flight school is the elephant in the room,” he said, noting that Lime Rock Park in Connecticut does not allow car races on Sundays for “peace and quiet." That rule stems from a long-running legal battle with neighbors.

A quick look at flight tracking data — which is somewhat flawed — shows an overall uptick in takeoffs and landings over the last few years. Aviation site AirNav pegs flights at an average of 34 per day between July 2021 and July 2022. Writer Bill Shein tried to answer the busy-ness question in this piece.

But what about noise from constant truck traffic, lawn mowers and leaf blowers, said others Monday night.

“I live on North Plain Road and now it’s a major truck route — it’s constant; it goes all night,” said Dave Long.

There are plenty of other annoyances and hazards in the community, said airport abutter Jonathan Hankin, who is also a member of the Planning Board.

There are hundreds of homes with lead paint in town, he said, responding to concerns about pollution from leaded aviation fuel — and the fact that water and soil testing at the airport show lead far below government action levels despite the airport’s long history.

Other residents told the board that the flight school is an asset to the town for what it gives young people wanting to learn a complex skill or those interested in aviation work.

One young pilot, Aiden Coffman, said getting his license and more flight training locally is helping him offset the cost of getting a commercial pilot’s license, which can run “as much getting a bachelor’s degree at a state university.”

“For someone who comes from a working-class family, that’s really valuable to me,” Coffman said.

Another young pilot, Noah Meyerowitz, who said the people who run the airport have “high integrity,” also pointed to the social value and camaraderie found there. It’s a place where people of all personalities and backgrounds converge, he added.

“It’s an amazing melting pot of people,” he said. “It’s precious.”