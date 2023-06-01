Three Great Barrington residents drop their lawsuit against the town over Koladza airport decision

GREAT BARRINGTON — Three neighbors of Walter J. Koladza Airport this week dropped their lawsuit against the town for its decision last year to allow the Walter J. Koladza Airport to continue its current operations.

Abutter Holly Hamer and neighboring couple Marc Fasteau and Anne Fredericks filed a notice of dismissal Wednesday in state Land Court saying they are voluntarily dismissing their case “without prejudice,” which leaves the door open for a future lawsuit on the same grounds in this or another court.

The dismissal ends, for now, legal action that could have forced the airport to trim back operations to a degree that its owners said would have put the airport and its flight school out of business had it succeeded.

The town’s granting of a special permit to the airport in April likely prevented that and may protect it from legal assaults into the future. The permit gives the 90-year-old airfield compliance with town zoning laws, since the area is zoned for houses.

The permit likely factored into the decision to drop the case. A Land Court judge had said in February that the permit might render all or parts of the complaint moot.

Hamer did not respond to a request for comment about the reasons for the dismissal. Fredericks did not address the case, but in a text message wrote an angry critique of The Eagle’s reporting on the airport, calling it “disingenuous.”

Richard Solan, one of the airport’s owners, also did not respond to a message seeking comment, nor did airport attorney Dennis Egan.

It is the airport’s location that, technically, led to this legal dust-up. Because it existed off Seekonk Cross Road before the town enacted zoning laws, the town has allowed it to operate with “preexisting” status in a “residential” zone.

The town’s Zoning Board of Appeals last year rejected the three neighbors’ appeal of a decision by the town building inspector to treat the airport as a preexisting entity. It was this zoning board decision that the neighbors appealed in Land Court.

Then in February, a Land Court judge had put the case on hold pending an outcome of those hearings for the airport’s special permit.

These three neighbors as well as some others first began to stir publicly against the airport in 2016 when the owners sought a permit to build new hangars. Amid conflicts over noise, safety and environmental concerns the airport dropped its plans and later tried again in 2020, and was rejected by the Select Board.

It was a plan to tear down the 1950s-era office and replace it on the same footprint that initially prompted the three neighbors to confront the town on the airport’s zoning status and take legal action.