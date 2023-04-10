Great Barrington has granted a special permit — with conditions — to the Walter J. Koladza Airport. One board member dissents

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Select Board on Monday granted Walter J. Koladza Airport a special permit that will make it legal in the eyes of zoning ordinances and might fortify it against further legal action from several of its neighbors.

But the owners of the airport, Berkshire Aviation Holdings Inc., must also abide by a slew of conditions, some of which will curtail their flight school operations during the summer months when the neighbors spend more time outside.

The board voted 4-1, with member Ed Abrahams voting no — mostly on grounds that there are too many unknowns going forward about how the airport can coexist with the neighbors and ensure there is no threat to the water supply.

The airport will place a notification system on the leak alarm for the underground fuel tank, and copy the town on hazardous materials reports it has to routinely submit to the state.

Abrahams also said it is questionable whether the conditions have teeth for enforcement, and that an airport in a residential neighborhood is a "delicate balance."

"We missed an opportunity to really listen to various opinions and try to reach a compromise," Abrahams said, reading from a statement. "Without a permit, the town controls growth. With it, we are at the mercy of the courts upholding our issuing of conditions normally reserved for the FAA and [Department of Transportation]."

Board Chair Stephen Bannon disagreed with Abrahams' analysis.

"With my last breath I will defend your right to your opinion," Bannon said.

Those who want the airport to close or sharply pare back operations have been vocal in publicly raising concerns since around 2016, when the airport applied for a permit to build new hangars. The town ultimately rejected that permit in 2020.

The owners sought this new permit earlier this year not to build but to give it legal footing as an industrial business in an area that in 1932 was zoned for homes. Koladza has been an airfield since at least 1931, and the town allowed it to operate there because it preexists zoning laws.

The airport's owners also are seeking a shield from future lawsuits from neighbors who say they feel that the airport generates too much noise and is too busy. Two neighbors and an abutter jointly sued the town in Land Court for allowing it to operate, and the judge in that case paused it until April 29 to wait for the permit hearing to play out.

It is unclear whether that case will proceed.

Conditions on the permit include closing the flight school on July 4th and Memorial Day, as well as trimming hours takeoffs and landings are allowed during the summer months.

The airport also will have to do soil tests for lead in the next six months; many smaller piston-engine planes can only use leaded fuel. They'll have to repeat those tests every five years.

Also, the permit will run with the owner, or future owners within the same corporate entity — not the property.

Board Vice Chair Leigh Davis asked how so many and such detailed conditions would be enforced by just one zoning officer and his assistant.

"I just want to make sure there's a way to enforce that," Davis said.

The final hearing was the fourth since it began on Feb. 27 with a Town Hall meeting room overflowing with supporters who said the airport, a family business, is a critical, nearly century-old cultural resource. They also said it is a vocational training ground for young pilots and others considering careers in aviation.