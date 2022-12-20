Great Barrington Select Board asks Gov. Baker: Can we spend the money for the shuttle to the Wassaic Train Station on Housatonic's water problems instead?

GREAT BARRINGTON — Plans to test a town-run shuttle that would ferry people between Great Barrington and a train to Manhattan are on hold after town officials said a state earmark for it should instead flow to relieving some of the effects of Housatonic’s drinking water crisis.

The question has opened a longstanding wound in Housatonic, where a number of residents feel they are ignored by public officials.

A proposed bus service between the town and Metro-North’s Wassaic Train Station in Amenia, N.Y., got a $150,000 earmark from the state Legislature after former state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield filed for the allocation upon the request of Leigh Davis, Select Board vice chair.

The station is well-used by residents of South County to either commute or visit. While a Peter Pan bus also makes a trip from Great Barrington to Penn Station, the Wassaic stop appears to be most popular.

But there are bigger problems to solve, said Select Board members Monday, who voted 4-1 to ask outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker if the town could instead use the money to alleviate Housatonic residents’ struggles with tap water.

Additionally, the town got an earmark in the same bill for possibly buying filters and providing other water, which was also filed by Hinds.

But that one was less, at $100,000.

“I guess it sort of shows where Senator Hinds’ priorities are and how he makes it known … which I find kind of upsetting,” said board member Eric Gabriel, a Housatonic resident. “I feel like it confirms what we've been saying in Housatonic for a while — that no one at the state level is really listening to our issues.”

Gabriel said the $150,000 should go “into the same pile of money” for the water issues. He suggested that since Gov. Baker’s office did not respond to the town’s entreaties to help solve Housatonic’s problems, the town might appeal to incoming Governor Maura Healey.

Hinds said the amount of money that he secured for each has nothing to do with his priorities but rather a variety of factors when bringing a bill to fruition. He also said he knows the urgency of the Housatonic situation.

“I grabbed any moving legislative vehicle I could to secure the largest amount of money we could for residents of Housatonic,” said Hinds, who is now CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute.

Hinds noted that this includes negotiating with colleagues and other dynamics. “You’re developing budgets and numbers along the way and so that’s one factor. You have to work to convince colleagues of various priorities.”

Davis later expressed frustration with her colleagues. She shares their concerns about Housatonic water, but said their vote is “misguided,” since one earmark is a “Band Aid” with respect to the water; the other is the stoking of a lasting economic engine.

“The amount of positive responses to the shuttle from residents since the announcement of the shuttle earmark has been overwhelming,” Davis wrote in an email. “How can the selectboard disregard residents’ responses to the shuttle idea without allowing them to weigh in or conduct a feasibility study?”

Davis also wondered if it is even possible to redirect an earmark.

Both allocations were part of the Legislature’s $3.8 billion development package, signed by Baker, to upgrade infrastructure statewide.

The concept was to time the shuttle around arrivals and departures on the Harlem Line, whose final stop is Grand Central Station. Davis’ initial impulse for the earmark was based on both the lack of regular train service in Berkshire County to and from Manhattan. She also was considering the volume of people who commute to the city for work or other reasons — especially given the increase in those who moved full-time to the county during the pandemic.

Metro-North used to run a bus service between Wassaic and Great Barrington on weekends. Now, the Berkshire-Wassaic-NYC Carpool Facebook group has 985 members who troubleshoot options for getting to and fro, for instance.

Officials said the train shuttle appears a frivolity compared to the hardships of Housatonic residents with regard to water issues that appear to be getting worse.

“We’ve got a long list of priorities,” Abrahams said, wondering if the cost of the bus might continue to increase over time. Member Garfield Reed agreed and said there’s also a housing crisis to contend with.

Chair Steven Bannon said the bus idea is “a worthwhile venture” but not a priority, and he also didn’t like the symbolism of Housatonic getting less in the bill. He said the shuttle would be great if it is funded by the state. “Who’s paying for it after the money runs out?” he said.

Residents are uneasy. “You can’t worry about getting people to New York City if people don’t have clean water,” said Karen Whetstone Smith.

Other residents said what’s also lacking is shuttle service that connects the more rural, outlying towns with Great Barrington, given that not everyone has a car.