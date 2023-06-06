After 26 years, Randy Weinstein has closed the Du Bois Center in Great Barrington. Where will his Black history artifacts go?

GREAT BARRINGTON — Randy Weinstein has closed North Star Rare Books and his Du Bois Center there, ending a run of more than two decades at his antiquarian bookstore off South Main Street.

His initial hope had been to donate a slew of books, letters and other W.E.B. Du Bois materials to the Mason Library, but Weinstein is putting those plans on hold until it feels like the right move, he said last week, noting that he quietly closed two months ago.

“What I’m looking for is stability at the library,” he said, referring to imminent resignations announced recently that coincided with political turmoil between library staff and its board of trustees.

Board of Library Trustees Chair Patrick Hollenbeck said the trustees "were not involved in this decision and were unaware of the change of plans." Library Director Samara Klein did not respond to a request for comment.

Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said that, indeed, a resignation at the library last summer as well as the current staffing changes have paused planning for the collection, but that the town is still "very interested" in having it. Pruhenski said the town would need a list of the inventory Weinstein intends for the library so that the room can be designed accordingly.

Weinstein’s collection includes about 5,000 rare books and around 1,000 African American historical books as well as documents and letters related to Du Bois and others. He also wants to ensure the materials are held in a secure place befitting of fragile items.

“I’m in the process of trying to figure out what’s best for a collection I’ve put together over my lifetime,” he added, noting that he prefers the materials to go to a public entity rather than a private one. “Where should it go?”

Weinstein, who grew up in Sheffield and now lives there, has moved his book collection to his home, where it covers five rooms. He’ll will continue to work on his own writing, and work to revive the town’s W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee, which he co-chairs with Gwendolyn VanSant.

He has always been fascinated by and in awe of town native Du Bois, a scholar and writer who is considered the architect of the Civil Rights Movement. Weinstein, along with VanSant, is one of many in town who have successfully sought to bring the spirit and legacy of Du Bois into the town consciousness after decades of near invisibility.

He isn’t alone in these efforts in town, and the momentum is continuing. Last year also marked the founding of the W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy at the site of the former Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church downtown. Money for that project continues to roll in. So does money for a Du Bois sculpture and plaza in front of the Mason Library.

Weinstein, 69, says he’s not retiring. He’ll keep doing research, as well as editing a book he wrote about former President and Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant’s historical record.

Du Bois is a part of his life, and he's happy to see it become more and more a part of the town’s life in recent years.

“The more Du Bois things,” Weinstein said, “the better.”