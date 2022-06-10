Sadie Honig-Briggs (with megaphone) and Mirabelle Meyers, both 14, lead a protest against gun violence. W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School students in Great Barrington, Mass., hold a gun violence protest at the school in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The students were able to express their fear and anger about not feeling safe in school.
Students observe a moment of silence while W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School students in Great Barrington, Mass., hold a gun violence protest at the school in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The students were able to express their fear and anger about not feeling safe in school.
Sadie Honig-Briggs (with megaphone) and Mirabelle Meyers, both 14, lead a protest against gun violence. W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School students in Great Barrington, Mass., hold a gun violence protest at the school in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The students were able to express their fear and anger about not feeling safe in school.
GREAT BARRINGTON — Seventh and eighth graders from W.E.B. Du Bois Middle School protested gun violence in schools Friday afternoon. Below is a statement from the student organizers to their peers. The students spent time reflecting on the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and invited each other to speak.
“I hope that you all are out here today because you are fed up, not with school, not with assignments, but with the state of our country. You are fed up with hearing about yet another school shooting, yet another tragedy that sweeps the nation and makes us all hold our breath while we wait to hear the details. I hope you are out here today because you want people to listen to you. You want people to know that even though we are young, we are determined, we are powerful, and we are ANGRY! ... We’ve organized this today because we want all of you to have the opportunity to make your voices heard. We’ve organized this so that we can speak up for all the kids who were lost to gun violence, so we can raise our voices together for all the children of this country who will never speak again! We hope that you all will treat this as something serious and something to listen to.”
Heather Bellow, a member of the investigations team, joined The Eagle in 2017. She is based in the South Berkshire County bureau in Great Barrington. Her work has appeared in newspapers across the U.S.