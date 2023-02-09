To honor W.E.B. Du Bois during his birthday month, a Great Barrington couple will match donations to sculpture project

GREAT BARRINGTON — As efforts for a sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois off Main Street pick up pace, a couple is offering to match donations for the sculpture project that are received this month.

Du Bois' birthday falls on Feb. 23, and this month is also Black History Month.

Residents Anne G. Fredericks and Marc Fasteau are providing the match for donations up to $7,500, doubling the amount received, the W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project announced this week.

The project has so far raised $100,000 toward $325,000 it is seeking to create a life-size bronze sculpture of Du Bois in front of the Mason Library as well as to repair the library’s front steps. The money will also help establish a Du Bois reading room in the Library.

“Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated because they will help us complete our project of recognizing this individual that is part of our nation’s story,” said the project’s chair, Julie Michaels, in a statement.

Du Bois, who was born in Great Barrington, was a civil rights giant credited as the early architect of the movement. He also was a founder of the NAACP, a scholar, teacher and poet.

This year will mark his 155th birthday.

Efforts to honor Du Bois have increased over the last decade. A sculpture was first planned in 2018, but the project was derailed for various reasons that included the pandemic.

The current group came together last May and by December had launched a search for an artist to create the sculpture.