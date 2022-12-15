Group launches search for artist to create sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — A nonprofit dedicated to placing a sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois in front of Mason Library has launched a formal search for a sculptor.

The W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project has posted a request for proposal on its website for an artist to create a seated statue of the scholar and civil rights architect situated on a bench. A posting also was made to the National Sculpture Society's website and several other sites where artists look for juried shows and competitions.

“Our goal is to reach as many qualified sculptors as we can,” said Lauren Clark, who heads the search committee, in a statement.

The vision for a W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture in Great Barrington would transform the library grounds into a public plaza The W.E.B. Du Bois Sculpture Project nonprofit has presented one of its new drawings showing a life-sized Du Bois, in bronze, holding a book in an oval-shaped plaza with marble seating.

Clark is owner of Lauren Clark Fine Art Gallery in Great Barrington and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Great Barrington Libraries, as well as a board member of The Du Bois Sculpture Project. Other members of the Search Committee/Art Jury are Delano Burrows, Lauren Clark, Bobby Houston, Reginald Madison and Ari Zorn.

The group has budgeted $180,000 for the creation and casting of the sculpture. The project also entails repair of the library stairs at the entrance and placing benches on either side. The group is raising money for this, as well.

Residents first planned a sculpture of a seated Du Bois in 2018, but for various reasons the project lost traction and then the pandemic slowed movement further.

The new group formed in May "with the goal of recognizing Du Bois’s scholarly achievements in the fight for racial equality. It will also celebrate Great Barrington, a town whose long abolitionist history and powerful commitment to public education helped shape the person Du Bois became," the statement says.

The Sculpture Project has so far received grants from The Hughes Foundation, The Jane & Jack Fitzpatrick Trust, Berkshire Bank, and multiple private donors.

“We have found great enthusiasm for this undertaking from many community organizations and from locals who feel the time has come to recognize Du Bois,” said Julie Michaels, the project's chair.