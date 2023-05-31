Artist Gregory Crewdson is selling one of his unpublished pictures to benefit the Triplex movie theater purchase

GREAT BARRINGTON — Artist Gregory Crewdson is releasing copies of a signed, special edition print of a picture that has never before been published to raise money for a newly-formed nonprofit group that is on the cusp of buying the Triplex Cinema.

Crewdson shot the photo in Lee in 2003, according to “Save the Triplex” President Nicki Wilson, and features actress Lauren Ambrose of “Six Feet Under” fame.

Partnering with Aperture, a nonprofit that publishes a quarterly photography magazine, Crewdson's signed prints of the digital pigment print of “Untitled, Unreleased #4, 2003,” will be available for $250 on Friday. For $310, it will be paired with a subscription to Aperture.

“By a stroke of serendipity,” reads a news release from Aperture, “Crewdson had just recently come across the picture he made featuring Ambrose in his archives and was struck by its beauty and magical quality and what a time capsule it had become.”

Crewdson will discuss the photo and fundraising effort at the start of the Berkshire International Film Festival on Thursday night at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Ambrose will be at another effort with Wilson at The Triplex on Friday morning at 10 a.m. to talk about the photo and the fundraiser. The latter event is free and open to the public.

Crewdson's work involves cinematic staging and lighting that breathes mystery into what appear to be banal scenes of suburban or small-town life.

"Norman Rockwell meets Norman Bates," he once told The Eagle.

He made the untitled photo at a time when he was beginning work on what would become his “Beneath the Roses” series, according to a press release from Aperture, "which remains his most elaborate and lengthy undertaking to date" and involved eight productions with crews of over 100.

Both Crewdson and Ambrose have homes in Great Barrington, and like many residents, worried that South County’s only movie theater would shutter for good when Triplex owner Richard Stanley announced he would close it on June 5.

But Stanley told The Eagle on Tuesday that his deal with the nonprofit is about to be sealed.

An attempt to buy the theater set off a saga that ended in May when New Jersey-based Cinema Lab and its CEO Luke Parker Bowles announced that his deal with Stanley had fallen through. Cinema Lab had planned a for-profit venue with a total renovation and the addition of food and a bar.

Save the Triplex appeared in April, heeding warnings from some industry experts that the only way for a small-town movie theater to survive in the age of Netflix is as a nonprofit.

Wilson and Stanley, who is asking $1 million for the Triplex, told The Eagle they are planning to sign a purchase and sale agreement by the end of this week and a closing about a month later.

Fundraising by the nonprofit so far has amounted to $200,000 in pledges from and $124,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, Wilson said, adding that she hopes some of the more recalcitrant large donors in the area will step forward.

When asked what happens if the group doesn’t raise the $1 million by closing, Wilson said she can’t divulge the specifics of the negotiations with Stanley, who she said “has been terrific in helping us make this happen.” The nonprofit’s goal is to raise $1.7 million for a reopening, purchase and more.

“This amount,” Wilson said, “will consist of our first year's payment to Richard, operating costs, and initial building updates.” After that, the nonprofit would look ahead toward satisfying its full renovation vision.

All of it, Wilson added, will require continued fundraising. The group has hired a bookkeeper and is about to hire a professional fundraiser.

Stanley told The Eagle that a nonprofit model, while taking the property off the tax rolls, will likely add significant economic and cultural value to the town.