STOCKBRIDGE — As some residents face the prospect of double-digit increases in their property tax bills, Thursday evening’s annual tax classification hearing held by the Select Board is expected to attract a large turnout.

The 6:30 p.m. session at Town Hall and on Zoom will feature Principal Assessor Michael Blay’s recommendation on the projected tax rate for the current fiscal year, which is based primarily on the town budget approved by voters last May.

As in most other communities across the county, soaring property values are contributing to higher tax bills for homeowners, especially for those with assessments exceeding the average increase in a city or town.

But Stockbridge is unique, since more than 50 percent of property owners are seasonal residents, and the influx of affluent urban and suburban home buyers from the New York and Boston metro areas paying top dollar, often in all-cash, during the pandemic that helped propel real estate valuations into the stratosphere.

That has fueled new interest in a 1979 state law allowing towns to offer a range of property tax discounts, but only to full-time legal residents who live locally at least 183 days a year. Only 16 out of 351 Massachusetts cities and towns have adopted the tax break plan.

An informal petition listing the names of 275 homeowners opposing the so-called residential tax exemption (RTE) was submitted to the Select Board in early September. That prompted a local resident to gather 136 signatures from full-time homeowners in support of the RTE for a petition presented to the town last month.

The three Select Board members have the final say on whether a tax discount plan is adopted. The tax classification vote is taken every fall. Last August, during debate on the RTE, two of the three board members, Ernest “Chuck” Cardillo and Jamie Minacci, opposed the idea.

Select Board Chairman Patrick White, an advocate of the plan, acknowledged recently “disagreements on how to keep the taxes down as much as possible.”

“We’re doing everything we can to do that,” he stated at the Nov. 10 board meeting. “We have to make sure we’re budgeting as accurately as we can because the budget is what sets the tax rate.”

When state-approved property values were posted on the town website several weeks ago, many homeowners saw significant upward revaluations for their properties. Others noted a relatively low increase, or even a slight decrease. The reported townwide average increase is about 13 percent.

Town Administrator Michael Canales has pointed out that the town can only take in enough property taxes to cover the municipal budget approved at annual town meeting. The current tax rate — $9.38 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in Stockbridge — is expected to be reduced by as much as $1 to help stabilize tax-bill increases for residents with values higher than the townwide average increase.

As Blay, the principal assessor has explained, “the percentage increases are all over the place and it depends on the style of house as well as the use and location of the property.”

Hospitality and excise tax revenues, as well as new growth based on real estate construction and personal property assessments billed only to second-home residents, help lower tax rate.

The end result, in Stockbridge and other communities: Most property owners will see an increase in their real estate bills, but nowhere near as much as the gain in their home and land values.

In Stockbridge, the single residential, commercial, industrial and personal property tax rate for the current fiscal year that began last July 1, $9.38 per $1,000 of assessed value, represents a 40 cent decline from the 2021 fiscal year.

The meeting can be accessed on Zoom at tinyurl.com/ybnbts6p.