In remembrance of Great Barrington's own remarkable Hilda Banks Shapiro

GREAT BARRINGTON — Can you imagine life in the Berkshires without the ever effervescent Hilda Banks Shapiro? Me neither.
But she left us on Aug. 17 and bicycled off in her red Converse high-tops to join Schubert and Brahms instead. She’ll also be on the special lookout for FDR, Mother Teresa and Clark Gable.
An irrepressibly positive personality who beamed goodwill to all, even Republicans, Hilda had her fingers in many pies when they weren’t on the keyboard, from the Egremont Garden Club to the Mason Library, the Sheffield Kiwanis to the Great Barrington Tree Committee — she loved trees above all things, even dogs. She established scholarships at Monument Mountain Regional High School in memory of her sons Mitchell and Samuel (nine of her children graduated from Monument), and another at Berkshire School in memory of Terry Pines, with whom Hilda co-founded Barrington Performing Arts Inc.
At the piano keyboard, Hilda was everywhere: At Berkshire Music School, where she taught from 1970 to 2004 and was a founding member of the Linden Trio; helping organize the Octoberzest music and March Hare dance festivals at Simon’s Rock College, where she accompanied student singers in their recitals; and playing the piano at countless musicals at Monument Mountain and Mount Everett high schools and at Berkshire School.
Born in Boston on Dec. 19, 1926, and raised in nearby Dorchester and Brookline, Hilda attended local schools until fourth grade and then was tutored while she studied piano, first with Leonard Shure, a former child prodigy, and then the famed — and intimidating — Arthur Schnabel, whose other students included Leon Fleisher, who was two years Hilda’s junior.
In 1942, at age 15, Hilda was awarded a fellowship at the Berkshire Music Center, now Tanglewood. That summer, she twice played Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, accompanied by the Berkshire Music Center Orchestra under the batons of Frederick Fennell and the young Lucas Foss.
The next year, Hilda made her professional solo debut at Jordan Hall in her native Boston and, in 1946, one month shy of her 20th birthday, she made her solo debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City — a concert she reenacted 50 years later at the Berkshire Music School. Then it was off to Europe, where, with Schuman, Brahms and Chopin on the menu, Hilda played to great acclaim in London, Paris, Amsterdam and The Hague.
A promising career beckoned. But our Hilda had other plans.
‘Cheaper by the Dozen’
At 13, she had read the novel “Cheaper by the Dozen” and announced to her parents that she would someday have 12 children. Enter Leonard Shapiro, a jeweler and refugee from the Free City of Danzig who also loved music. (Shapiro was a gold and platinum caster whose work would later be commissioned by the Vatican.) The couple married in 1948 and eventually moved to Litchfield, Conn., with Leonard working in New York City during the week.
In time, Hilda had her dozen — Andre, Mark, Mitchell, Serena, Jonathan, Jason, Kari, Claudia, Samuel, David, Miriam and Stephanie — all born at Danbury Hospital in a span of 19 years via the same general practitioner.
In 1972, the family bought Broadmeadow, a 130-acre dairy farm in Great Barrington, along with 50 Holsteins for milk and a Jersey named Bathsheba for butter. Sounded like fun to Hilda, and for the next three years the woman who had been the toast of Europe was up at dawn squeezing udders on behalf of the HP Hood company.
Exit Leonard Shapiro, all of a sudden. Hilda — left with 10 children, little money and no car — made do, starting with babysitting at $1 an hour per child. She then formed a quartet, A Taste of Honey (with kids David, Miriam and Stephanie), that played at weddings and other occasions. Soon, Hilda was playing the piano all over the Berkshires, and hitchhiking, often with children in tow, to get to her gigs.
Thanks to Harold
And to think none of it may never have happened without Harold.
Who is Harold, you ask? Jan Hutchinson of South Egremont tells the story in the liner notes for the only CD Hilda ever made — at age 89:
“Hilda’s lifelong love of music began underneath her family’s piano, where she lay listening to her brother trying to master ‘The Waltz of the Flowers.’ One day from the kitchen, her mother finally heard a lovely rendition of the waltz and yelled out, ‘Now you’ve got it, Harold!’
“‘But mother!’ he yelled back. ‘It’s not me playing, it’s Hilda!’ Hilda was 4 years old.”
In the last year of her life, Hilda broke a hip and then, in her fashion, conquered the effects of two strokes until her huge heart finally gave it all up one morning in August. Little surprise that hours later, after days and days of drought, it rained on her garden on Broadmeadow Farm, not far from Mitchell’s white pickup.
Farewell, lovey (or, if you prefer, poopsie), with love and gratitude from all of us.