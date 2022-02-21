Historical marker from state on deck for former West Stockbridge baseball field

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The fact that four Major League Baseball teams came to this small town in the 1930s and 1940s to play a scrappy group of local boys is worthy of a book.
So Kevin Larkin, a baseball historian and author from Great Barrington, published one last summer.
Larkin also believes it’s all a matter worthy of an historical marker at the very spot where the games took place. He will get his wish on July 6.
With the help of State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, Larkin has received permission from the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife to have a sign installed on the grounds of what was once Keresey Field, on Albany Road (Route 41), about a quarter-mile north of the village. The field is now owned by the state.
Through Pignatelli, Larkin made the request last year, following the publication of his book “Big Time Baseball in a Small Berkshire County Town: A History of the Troy’s Garage Semi-Pro Baseball Team.”
The sign will be about three feet by three feet in size and mounted to a pole, said Larkin, who’s raising the funds to have it made. It will tell the story of how, from 1934 to 1941, Keresey Field was the home field for the Troy’s Garage semi-pro baseball teams, which in addition to playing other regional teams, also hosted games against The Philadelphia Athletics, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Braves.
“It’s a great piece of history,” said Larkin. “It's important that this get passed on from generation to generation because, while it may not seem like that big of a deal if this were, say, New York City, it's a pretty damn big deal in Berkshire County. I mean, the population of West Stockbridge at the time was 1,000, and almost 4,000 fans came to Keresey Field to see the Philadelphia Athletics, managed by Hall of Famer Connie Mack, play the Troy’s nine.”
The Troy’s Garage team, known as the Garagemen, was owned and managed by Garrett Troy, of Troy’s Garage, a Ford dealership. He built a grandstand and bleachers at Keresey Field. Even before Fenway Park did, he installed electric lights for night games.
Teams from the Negro Leagues played Troy’s teams here as well. As did the Michigan-based House of David, an unusual squad of bearded barnstormers known for physical and spiritual discipline.
But, most of what happened at Keresey Field consisted of heated battles for local bragging rights.
“Among the local legends who played on the Troy’s Garage team were J. Murray Tracy, Billy Gorman, Joe Woitkowski, Joe ‘Bingo’ Scherben and former Great Barrington selectman Eldridge ‘Ekie’ Evans,” said Larkin, who hosts a baseball radio show on Tuesdays, 9 a.m., on WSBS (94.1 FM) and who has written several books on baseball history.
Keresey Field was named for the family who owned the property at the time. The field was part of what was once an 1,100-acre farm owned by Joseph Keresey, who died in 1969.
The field no longer contains any indications that baseball was once played there. It is an open meadow, part of the permanently protected 290-acre Flat Brook Wildlife Management Area.
On Wednesday, July 6, the sign will be unveiled. A reception will follow at Crissey Farm banquet facility in Great Barrington.
“The character Roy Kinsella, in the baseball classic ‘Field of Dreams,’ heard a voice telling him, ‘If you build it, they will come,’” said Larkin. “Garrett Troy built it, and they came.”
For more information about the ceremony and the fundraiser to create the historical sign, contact Kevin Larkin via email at kjlarkin@verizon.net.