Mold issues continue to plague Housatonic's Flag Rock Village housing complex

GREAT BARRINGTON — A lawsuit against the Great Barrington Housing Authority is moving forward in state Housing Court by a woman who says mold at her Flag Rock Village apartment caused serious damage to her health.
It's the latest in a series of mold-related problems roiling the the state-funded authority in recent years.
Wednesday marked a six-month deadline for the authority to respond to a legal claim from April Candee, who lived at the low-income housing complex from 2016 to 2020. Without a response, the case will now move to either trial or a settlement.
Candee, who is not the first tenant to sue over mold at Flag Rock, is claiming more than $100,000 in damages for health problems, as well as emotional distress and property damage.
In September, she sent notice to the authority asserting the agency’s negligence and liability in allowing moisture and mold problems to fester there.
The authority’s executive director, Tina Danzy, did not respond to repeated requests for comment about Candee’s claims. Board Chair James Mercer also did not respond to questions.
Danzy in September wrote to the state Department of Housing and Community Development for help with the problems, and suggested possibly razing some troubled units for fear of future litigation.
Board member Eileen Mooney, who also resides at Flag Rock’s senior housing, has complained that staff have not furnished board members with updates about Candee's case. In 2020, Mooney alleged that Mercer hid information regarding the Board of Health’s correction order regarding Candee's unit.
Candee says she and her daughter, 9, are now living in her aunt’s basement in Lee. She said the two were so sickened by the mold while living at Flag Rock that they had to stay in motels, campgrounds, relatives' homes and, on several occasions, sleep in her car.
She says she has several lasting health problems that are immune- and thyroid-related, as well as asthma, and that she is having surgery in May for one problem.
The mold and moisture in her unit were tenacious, and appeared to emanate from the concrete slab at the foundation level, according to Health Department inspection reports, as well as those by multiple specialists.
The situation flared in July 2020, when Candee reported mold in her family unit to the town's Health Department, and the Board of Health found the authority in violation for that and other problems. Several months later, Candee filed a complaint in court mandating the authority to hire a professional to remediate the unit, which it began the following month after Candee agreed to move out. That spring she returned to the apartment and moved out in August 2021.
Candee says the mold and displacement affected her and her daughter in many ways.
“We were so sick and going mentally crazy,” Candee said.
‘Fever pitch’
Complaints about mold at Flag Rock are not new for the authority. In 2015, a tenant who alleged severe health problems due to mold won a lawsuit and damages.
The Board of Health has issued a slew of correction reports for at least four units in the last two years, and continues to monitor the situation. The authority has placed dehumidifiers in all units, and taken moisture readings, but there appear to be some persistent problems in some apartments.
Danzy has suggested the affected units might need to be demolished.
In her Sept. 8 letter to the state, Danzy asked for money for a “large scale tree trimming to increase airflow to the backyards of the duplex units affected by moisture.” She also asked for an engineer to study sluicing the water runoff from the mountain behind the family units.
“Barring that plan, I would suggest a drastic option, relocating the alleged affected tenants to other properties across the state that have openings, and completely razing the four duplex units.”
Divided board split on notifying former tenants of Housatonic housing of exposure to compound linked to cancer
Danzy went on to say she is concerned about “possible class action litigation,” and noted that the tenant’s organization is “promoting any family that might have mold to contact the local board of health.”
Mold issues, she added, “have been reaching a fever pitch with no end in sight. This is not hyperbole.”