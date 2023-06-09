Housatonic is on a beautification spree. Saturday’s party in the park will celebrate it

GREAT BARRINGTON — The boarded up windows at the former Housatonic school, a poster child for blight, are now covered in art.

If you go ... Party in the Park 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 10 Housatonic Village Commons, corner of Pleasant and Front streets Will continue after 3 p.m. at the Center for Peace Through Culture at 137 Front St.

Across the street, ExtraSpecialTeas is adorned in tangerine and turquoise paint. Around the corner, on Thursday, at the Center for Peace Through Culture, a live model is sitting for a figure drawing class upstairs.

Downstairs the center’s Executive Director, Andreas Engel, says that something sparkly is afoot here in “Housie.” Or is it “Housy?” However it’s spelled, there’s something beautiful, and it is spreading, residents say.

Planning for the village’s inaugural “Party in the Park” on Saturday has sparked something: “The Housy Windows Project.”

That’s the artwork now on plywood covering the school’s broken windows. That will stay up until developers begin renovations to the school. They’ll be turning it into 10 "workforce" apartments and are expected to begin work in late fall.

Saturday’s party, hosted by the town’s Housatonic Improvement Committee, will be filled with food, live music, African dance classes, clowns, circus tricks, face painting and more.

“It’s a party to showcase what’s going on here,” said Eric Gabriel, a Select Board and Housatonic Improvement Committee member. “This is a great community.”

Gabriel agrees that atmosphere feels like a renaissance. He pointed to all that’s happening, including Engel’s creative leadership, as well as the artist collective studios at MUSE Housatonic in the former Country Curtains mill building, Berkshire Pulse dance studio, North Plain Farm and Berkshire Mountain Bakery to name just some.

“We’re trying to celebrate what we've got,” Gabriel added, noting that residents here have an ongoing struggle with discolored water and water safety concerns. “With our water issues people get a little beat up about it.”

Improvement Committee member Angela Lomato says that Housatonic's renaissance is picking up momentum, but quietly. "It's kind of a sleepy little place that people overlook," she said, "but there are things happening."

The late Alice Burbriski would be pleased. Her “Housatonic the Beautiful” grassroots organization and fund still abides by its mission. It’s still adding flowers to the bridge and village and raising money for other community projects. It is the nonprofit that is paying for the party and the windows project.

At the Center for Peace Through Culture in the former gallery space of the late artist Deb Koffman, Engel points to the remaining artwork set to cover a few more boarded up windows at the school, lying on the floor next to the stage. That’s where the center holds events like poetry slams and Sheela Clary’s storyteller nights and workshops. This month events include a dance party and an improvisation class taught by actor Rachel Siegel.

The center uses the arts as a vehicle to inspire and cultivate more peaceful selves and community, Engel said, noting the windows project is a perfect example. He wants people to see the gallery and performance space itself “as a canvas of possibility” for all kinds of expression.

Like the village itself, the Front Street gallery is drawing people in and connecting them. “You have all these different people flowing into the space for one reason or another,” Engel said, adding that it’s created “intersections of people and ideas and mediums.”