Levels of a compound linked to cancer are still elevated in Housatonic water, but below a spike in 2021

GREAT BARRINGTON — The most recent test of Housatonic's drinking water shows it continues to have elevated levels of a chlorination byproduct linked to cancer.

Those levels, however, have continued to drop since an initial spike following record rainfall in July 2021.

In a state-mandated notice to customers, on the company website and published Wednesday in The Eagle, Housatonic Water Works Co. said the chemicals do not present an emergency. Still, it said vulnerable people might want to use bottled water, or water from another source.

“You can choose to limit the amount of tap water used if you are pregnant, may become pregnant or are giving water to young children,” the notice says. Nursing mothers should continue breastfeeding for the health of infants, despite contaminants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Samples of water taken from a North Plain Road site in November show haloacetic acid levels at 69 parts per billion. That exceeds the maximum safety level set by state regulators, according to a Jan. 10 notice sent to customers and a Wednesday notice in The Eagle.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s “maximum contaminant level” is 60 ppb, due to the increased cancer risk to some people who drink water with elevated levels of haloacetic acids“over many years.”

More testing showed the level of the chlorination byproduct at 66 ppb.

Also, water tested at a Depot Street location exceeded this level for the first time in the last quarter of 2022. Historically, those levels had been “fairly steady and well below” the regulation limit.

“But during the past four years results have varied more over time and are higher on average,” the waterworks’ notice says.

James Mercer, the waterworks co-owner and treasurer, said it is important to note that the levels are “running averages” and that they have fallen since 2021.

“There is progress,” he said. “There's nothing new that’s really happened.”

Mercer said that while the language in these notices can raise alarms, it is required by the DEP. He pointed to the good news shown in one of the bar charts showing the 2021 spike up over 100 ppb, followed by a drop throughout 2022.

The company has struggled since 2021 to keep levels of the compound below the regulation maximum. The problem is part of the waterworks’ larger crisis – an aging system whose pipes and systems are outdated.

Issues include stretches of brown water from taps due to high levels of manganese in Long Pond, mostly during summer. Residents are outraged; town officials are trying to find a solution.

The waterworks is testing a filtration method to remove manganese and said in its notice that this is so far a success. If success with the pilot continues, it will pave the way for a purchase of a new filtration system, as well as a new water storage tank.

All of this is estimated to cost around $4 million.

Part of the pilot is to find ways to reduce chlorine and byproducts like haloacetic acid, Mercer said.