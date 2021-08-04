GREAT BARRINGTON — Questions, comments, concerns? Residents of Housatonic were given the virtual floor Tuesday evening in a Zoom meeting hosted by the Select Board.
Ongoing problems with the village’s water supply proved the main concern, as did traffic and the upkeep of town-owned property.
“I’m so tired of bathing the kids in water that is disgusting,” said Denise Forbes, one of several residents who raised the issue of the village's problematic water supply. “And I look at my towels when I take them out, and the towels are stained from this water.”
An engineering report commissioned by the town to study infrastructure problems with the village’s private water provider, Housatonic Water Works, was released in June. The report said upgrades, replacements and changes to bring the system up to snuff would cost an estimated $31 million. The Select Board will host a second engineering presentation on Monday.
“We know a lot more now than we did a year ago at this time," Town Manager Mark Pruhenski told the residents on Tuesday. "And while the outlook is discouraging — I understand that — at least we’re getting closer to knowing what we’re facing with the Housatonic Water Works system.”
Following Monday's presentation, Pruhenski said, the Select Board will schedule a “next steps meeting once we have all the information in front of us.”
“I know you’re doing a study and an engineering report and everything else,” Forbes said, “but we’re living in this every day. I think we should all get a rebate from Housatonic Water and not have to pay the prices we pay. That would help us a little bit. … We’re buying Berkshire Mountain Spring Water every day, and we’re also having filtration systems put in.”
Village resident Bob Olinski, one of 24 attendees of the virtual meeting, spoke up about the new sidewalk built on the west end of Main Street. He said he was shocked to learn the project will include a series of flashing lights at crosswalks.
“It seems like it’s a waste of money and it’s overkill,” he said, “and it’s not a state road, so it’s not mandated. It was more like someone had a safety crosswalk catalogue and picked one of each.”
The Select Board agreed to review the plans at an upcoming regular board meeting.
Housatonic resident Michelle Loubert notified the board of an increase in graffiti in town. In addition, she said empty beer bottles have been piling up around the abandoned town-owned building that once housed the Housatonic Elementary School. Also, she was one of two residents who had complaints about motorists speeding in the village.
Both she and Trevor Forbes asked if there could be more police presence in the village.
“I’m not sure what you can do,” Forbes said, “but you may have some ideas.”
Stephen Bannon, the chairman of the Select Board, noted that town Police Chief Paul Storti was listening in on the meeting and that the concerns will be duly noted.
Village resident Dan Bailey said the town seems behind in its mowing schedule in the village. He particularly noted that the Housatonic Community Center could use some weed whacking.
The meeting began with town officials providing updates on village projects.
Pruhenski said that by October, the Housatonic Improvement Committee will make a formal recommendation to the Select Board whether to repurpose the former Housatonic Elementary School or to raze it. In the meantime, bids will be opened in September for work that includes boarding the building's windows and covering its leaky roof with tarp.
Chris Rembold, the town’s director of planning and development, said that by this fall, the town will be in a position to discuss the future of the polluted and abandoned building on Park Street that once housed Cook’s Garage, part of the former Monument Mills complex. Options include auctioning off the property or soliciting developers to repurpose it.
Sean VanDeusen, the town's Department of Public Works superintendent, said the town will open bids this fall for the construction of a temporary modular bridge across the Housatonic River at Division Street. The work, he said, is expected to be complete by next spring or summer.
VanDeusen said a section of the public rail trail south of Main Street will be cleaned up soon and will have gravel added to it. Work also will begin this fall on a new roof at the Housatonic Fire Station. In addition, designs with projected costs will be submitted to the town this fall for a new entrance to Ramsdell Library that’s compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. And the library will also have a new boiler installed this fall.
Town officials also announced that through a state grant, new lighting has been installed in the Housatonic Community Center and that work will begin later this month to install a new insulated roof there. A community meeting room will be set up there.
Finally, in the slow-going effort to bring high-speed fiber-optic internet to Housatonic, the town has filed an application with the owners of the utility poles along Route 183, Verizon and National Grid. Rembold said the town expects to receive cost estimates soon.