The former Housatonic School has been a leaking eyesore. But a recent request for proposals seems to have piqued some interest

GREAT BARRINGTON — Housatonic residents might see the core of their village transform after all.

Interest in redevelopment of the former Housatonic School appears to be quickening since the town in January issued a new request for proposal to buy or lease the former elementary school, and advertised on a commercial real estate web platform.

The town directed ads toward New York City and Boston that, as of last week, had reached 19,520 people, Town Manager Mark Pruhenski told the Select Board on Monday. The town also made a push on Facebook and Instagram, and posted a video on YouTube.

As of Monday afternoon, the town has received 22 inquiries asking for copies of the RFP, Pruhenski added. And at a second tour of the building for interested developers on March 17, several teams came, some spending hours taking measurements and studying the building.

Given spiking interest, Pruhenski asked the board Monday to approve an extension of the RFP submission deadline from April 17 to June 10. The board agreed.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

“We just want to give potential developers more time to solidify their plans and reach out to potential tenants to secure financing and their own budgets and complete their designs, and we want to give developers the best shot they can to put their best foot forward on this,” Pruhenski said.

This RFP is the town’s third as it tries to get the old school overhauled and back on the tax rolls. The decaying historic structure in the heart of the village began its decline in the years after the school district in 2005 moved its students to a new elementary school at its new campus off Route 7.

Bringing the building up to code would have cost the district $900,000, according to estimates from nearly 20 years ago. Lead paint and asbestos remediation would run about $850,000. Tearing it down might cost around $1 million.

Vacancy also has been expensive. The town has earmarked more than $1 million over the years for future repairs. As of 2019, the building cost taxpayers around $5,000 a year to maintain.

Attempts to redevelop it in the last five years have failed due to financing and other complications. The Housatonic Improvement Committee has worked to find a solution, and agreed attempts should be made to save the building, though some have called for it to be razed.