Will a plan for 14 new and reasonably-priced apartments succeed in Housatonic? The first developer presents a plan

GREAT BARRINGTON — One potential developer of the former Housatonic School has envisioned apartments on the upper floors, with commercial and retail space below.

The historic building sits at the heart of the village.

Jeff Glickman and Elliott Firewoker of Arete Ventures Inc. and Maybenexttime Inc. are proposing 14 apartments, four of which would meet the government's lower income housing standards.

The market rate apartments will be affordable for working locals like educators, healthcare and public safety workers, the developers told the Select Board last week. They'll also be new, with "high-end" fixtures.

Arete would seek a nonprofit tenant to inhabit the commercial space and retail that is community-oriented – like a laundromat and cafe, gym or coffee shop.

Arete is one of two developers courting the board for a shot at gutting and reshaping the deteriorating building, long costing the town in money and aggravation after it was mothballed a decade ago.

After a third request for proposals, the board received four in July and narrowed it to housing projects, since the town’s need for this is urgent.

Another developer, WDM Properties, LLC, will present to the board Monday.

Glickman and Firewoker said they hope to create an energy at the village center with festivals and other activity to bring about a “mini transformation” like that seen at Bryant Park in New York City.

“With the right programming, we really would love to see this become a nucleus that can roll over and flow over to other impacts in the border neighborhood,” Firewoker said.

Money is a sticking point that doomed previous attempts to deal with a building that needs almost $400,000 in environmental cleanup.

They’ll have to devote another nearly $400,000 at window replacements, according to Arete's calculations.

A state-of-the-art water filtration system in an area with a failing water system? That will run them $225,000.

The estimated total cost of the project is $5.7 million.

Arete is asking for $2.7 million from the town to make it work – $600,000 of it to bring four apartments down to affordable rents.

Board Vice Chair Leigh Davis thought the price was steep. “That seems quite a lot,” she said.

Davis wanted to know if Arete would apply for state or federal tax credits to ensure rents at levels people with low incomes can afford.

Glickman said Arete isn’t opposed to that, but it will slow down the redevelopment of a building town officials have for a decade tried to get on the tax rolls.

“Our understanding was that this is a particular building in the center of town that’s been sitting for a rather long period of time,” Glickman said. “And the sooner we can, you know, put the electrodes on it and bring energy, life and vitality to this area, the better it would get for the municipality and for the area.”

He told Davis they wouldn't be seeking historic tax credits because the complexity and expense isn't worth it.

Pleasant Street resident Benjamin Elliot expressed worry that parking – 15 spaces are planned – might overflow onto the street in an area thick with families using the playground park on the property.

Board Chair Stephen Bannon said the town would ensure there are safety measures, should this project get the green light.