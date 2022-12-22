Developer wins bid to turn Housatonic school into 10 apartments

GREAT BARRINGTON — A Pittsfield company has won its bid to convert the former Housatonic School into an 10-unit apartment building, edging out another bidder who planned apartments but would also include commercial and retail space in the redo.

The two-bedroom rentals will cost around $1,765 a month and are geared for people making $50,000 to $80,000 per year.

The Select Board on Monday voted 4-1 on WDM Properties, LLC and CT Management Group’s proposal, citing the company’s track record particularly with two recent projects in Pittsfield. The renovation is expected to be completed in October 2024.

Most board members were more comfortable with WDM’s project, since it won’t involve asking town voters for money to make the project sail.

The other bidder, Arete Ventures Inc., had planned 14 apartments with commercial space, but was asking the town to kick in $2.1 million. The town already planned to give an existing earmark of $650,000 for a new roof to whichever developer prevailed.

The historic building has long been deteriorating and costing the town in money and trouble. It was mothballed a decade ago some years after the school district built its new schools.

This was the town’s third request for proposals to redevelop the building. It comes amid pressure from some residents to demolish it and create a pavilion and expand the adjoining park and playground. Others are worried about parking and traffic problems created by future tenants.

WDM will enter a 30-year contract with the town to keep rents down using the federal benchmark for income that this year is $92,100, according to Berkshire County data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Rent would be capped at no higher than 30 percent of that median area income.

The project manager previously said the rent will not include electric and air conditioning costs — estimated at $125 a month.

It was having to go to the annual town meeting to ask for money — as well as the uncertainty of potential retail tenants — that gave most board members pause about Arete’s plans.

Yet one, Eric Gabriel, said it was worth a try, given the possibility of some retail activity. Arete was exploring a gym and a combined coffee shop/laundromat, among other commercial tenants.

“I just wish we would shoot for the stars a little more,” said Gabriel. “I guess I’m not as hesitant to go to the town for something that is a big investment in our future.”

Select Board Chair Steven Bannon said he thought both projects are shooting for the stars. But Bannon said a failure to get the funding from town meeting could mean demolition.

“To me this is our last chance,” Bannon said of WDM’s plans. “The building’s deteriorating. If this doesn’t work out, we’re running out of people who are going to be interested.”