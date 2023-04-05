Cancer-linked chemicals in Housatonic's drinking water have receded to within safety limits. Meanwhile, lawyers spar and one resident goes to court

GREAT BARRINGTON — Chemicals in Housatonic water that have been linked to cancer have fallen to safer levels since November, and regulators last month approved the water company’s method for battling these compounds.

Quarterly water tests in February from two of Housatonic Water Works Co.’s sampling locations show that levels of haloacetic acids, a byproduct of disinfection chemicals like chlorine, have dropped to below what regulators say is the upper limit for safety, according to a March 24 report posted to the waterworks’ website.

These levels still remain elevated compared to historical data, however, and the average quarterly level is slightly above the upper safety limit. The waterworks continues to send and post to its website mandated notices warning customers that vulnerable people should contact their doctors before drinking the water.

Waterworks co-owner and Treasurer James Mercer did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Meanwhile, the town continues to evaluate an appraisal of the waterworks released in February as it considers buying it in order to fix it.

And residents continue to agitate. Between the chemical levels and water that for some residents in warmer months can run in shades from yellow to brown, water customers worry.

A letter demanding pure water sent to the waterworks in January by the attorney for 10 residents was met by a waterworks’ attorney saying residents did not provide evidence of harm.

“The demand fails to describe what costs were incurred by your clients,” wrote Shana M. Solomon of the Boston firm Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios. “Additionally, you broadly assert a decrease in home values related to the allegedly unpotable water but fail to provide any documentation to substantiate this claim. In fact, you have not provided any information describing the harms your clients have suffered on an individual basis.”

The residents had, in their demand letter, asked the waterworks to provide households with $3,000, and install filtration systems in homes if the company could not immediately provide safe and reliable water.

Their attorney rejected Solomon’s response, saying she was wrong in her assessment of the proof of harm presented.

It is unclear whether the 10 residents will now sue. Debra Herman, their point person, said she could not comment on future legal strategy.

But Herman has taken her case to small claims court and says other residents are expected to do the same. Based on the proliferation of manganese and continued elevation of haloacetic acids — both "disease-causing substances" — she has had to spend a total of $7,509.52 for a whole-house filtration system and its maintenance, filtering water bottles and filters. Her court hearing is next month.

Most of the water quality problems stem from an aging system that can't filter the naturally occurring manganese in the Long Pond water source.

The waterworks has struggled since August 2021 to keep levels of haloacetic acids, or HAA5, down after they spiked in the wake of record rains that summer.

The DEP then required the company to come up with a plan to solve the problem. The agency is also evaluating the company’s pilot program to test a new filtration system that will remove the manganese.

The waterworks continues to publish this notice on its website along with the water sampling results:

“Some people who drink water containing haloacetic acids in excess of the MCL over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer. In addition, young children (including infants), pregnant women, or those who may become pregnant may be potentially more susceptible to risks from exposures to chemicals, such as HAA5.”

Some scientists have said that the effect of haloacetic acids on humans is unclear because it is understudied.