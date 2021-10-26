GREAT BARRINGTON — Town officials are contemplating legal action as they continue their attempt to fix water-quality problems in Housatonic.

Town Manager Mark Pruhenski asked the Select Board to schedule a nonpublic session to discuss options that would hasten an overhaul of the Housatonic Water Works Co. system, since these "may involve potential litigation and/or a potential purchase of the water company."

"I think that needs to happen in executive session, and probably sooner than later," he added Monday.

'Ugly' math: Repairs would put failing Housatonic water system $25 million in the red Spoiled laundry. Unappetizing glasses of water. Roily bathwater. This is Housatonic's failing water system, the overhauling of which a consultant says will send rates skyrocketing.

The session, scheduled for Nov. 15, marks steady movement by officials over the past year to search for solutions amid an angry and growing chorus of residents dealing with bouts of tea- to coffee-hued water and large particles flowing from faucets.

The company serves 850 customers in Housatonic and some outlying areas of Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge.

A consultant hired by the waterworks says the problem stems from elevated levels of naturally occurring manganese. State regulators say the water is safe to drink but have listed a slew of problems in the aging system that the company must fix in order to meet standards.

The board held a meeting for residents this month, at which Pruhenski presented options that included the town buying the privately owned water company in order to afford fixes that a consultant has pegged at about $31 million, mostly for pipe replacements.

Company co-owner James Mercer has refuted the cost estimate, saying the problems aren't due to rust from old pipes, as previously thought, but the manganese, and that a new treatment plant would run him less than $2 million. Mercer recently told The Eagle he has not yet had conversations with town officials about a possible purchase.

Officials also will try to get customers discounts on their water bills, and are considering using some of its $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to help customers with short-term fixes, like filters.