10 Housatonic residents demand the waterworks provide clean water 'immediately'

GREAT BARRINGTON — A group of Housatonic residents is demanding, through their lawyer, their water supplier provide “safe, fit, pure and reliable water immediately” — or else install filtration systems, as well as pay $3,000 per household.

If a "reasonable" settlement isn’t offered within 30 days, residents of these 10 households may sue.

Attorney Michael J. O’Neill, of Boston environmental firm McGregor Legere & Stevens, sent a demand letter Wednesday to Housatonic Water Works Co.’s President Frederick J. Mercer Jr., and Treasurer James J. Mercer.

O’Neill cites the waterworks’ violations of state drinking water regulations, alleges “unfair or deceptive acts” as well as “breach of warranties” and “injuries, harms and damages” from the water.

“HWWC has been supplying unsafe water to the residents of Housatonic and its customers in West Stockbridge and Stockbridge for years,” O’Neill writes. “Residents receive brown water and are expected to drink it, serve it to their pets, and farm animals, cook with it, and bathe in it.”

The letter mentions the expense of buying bottled water or filtration systems in addition to paying for tap water. The letter includes 152 pages of exhibits, among them news stories, notices from regulators and photos of stained laundry.

James Mercer, the company spokesman, said he could not comment on what could involve pending litigation.

Residents referred questions to O’Neill, who said the consumer protection law they cite is "very powerful." It could result in double or triple damages, he said. "The ball is in their court," O'Neill said of the waterworks. "We always hope and assume that they're going to do the right thing."

Water customers have previously threatened to sue the waterworks over problems that include bouts of discolored water that ranges from yellow to brown due to excessive levels of manganese in the Long Pond source.

Some households have it worse than others. That issue appears to have increased in recent years – particularly last summer.

While regulators say manganese levels are too low – or undetectable – to be a health threat, there are other concerns. The waterworks has struggled since August 2021 to reduce levels of haloacetic acid, a disinfection byproduct linked to cancer.

Last week, the most recent water samples taken in November revealed that this problem persists – though levels are still below the 2021 spike of the compound.

Water tests on Jan. 11 show manganese detectable at the Long Pond plant but not at the three other sampling locations – one of which is owned by the Mercer family – according to a report provided by James Mercer. The level detected there was 0.0105 mg/L.

The state Department of Environmental Protection's health advisory level for manganese in drinking water is 0.3 mg/L; infants under six months should not be given water above this level for more than 10 days per year.

Mercer did not provide results of water tests for manganese during other months when levels might have peaked.