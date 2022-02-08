For Housatonic water, record rains in July blamed for spike of compound linked to cancer

GREAT BARRINGTON — High levels of a compound in Housatonic water linked to cancer might have been caused by record rainfall in July, and possibly extra flushing of the water system to clear discolored water.

Those were among the conclusions reached by a consultant who studied Housatonic Water Works Co. data in a search for causes of the elevated levels of haloacetic acid, or HAA5, a byproduct of chlorine added to disinfect the water. The company since has reduced chlorine levels to drive down the HAA5 levels.

The consultant, Richard Gullick, of Water Compliance Solutions of Leominster, reported those conclusions to state regulators Monday.

In response to questions about current levels, waterworks co-owner and Treasuer James Mercer said those would be available when the first-quarter report is complete.

Samples taken in August and November showed levels above what the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection says is safe in the long term. The agency, which monitors the water system, mandated an evaluation, deeming the company’s December report to the agency “inadequate.”

Nearly 14 inches was reported in Pittsfield in July, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., making it the wettest July on record.

“While timing is not proof of causation, the unusually high HAA5 levels did occur shortly after the historic rainfall in July,” Mercer wrote in a mandated DEP report. “Future water quality monitoring will help determine if that potential change is temporary (as expected) or long lasting.”

It also might be related to extra flushing meant to clear water of excess manganese, which the company says is to blame for bouts of discolored water — flowing from taps in shades of yellow to dark brown — that affect some of the company’s 850 water customers.

Town officials have indicated they are poised to take over the aging private utility and try to merge it with the larger Great Barrington system. Residents clamored again amid news of elevated HAA5 levels.

In a statement last month, the company said the situation is not a hazard for most people.

“If you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, are pregnant, or are elderly, you may be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care providers about drinking this water,” the statement said.

The public water supply is tested for the compound four times a year, in each quarter. From October 2020 to the present, the range of the compound was 44 parts per billion to 103 ppb, according to the company. In October 2021, levels peaked at 103 ppb.

The maximum safe limit is a 60-ppb average of a year’s worth of test results, according to regulators.

"Based on the available information, long term consumption of HAA5 in drinking water above the MCL may increase the risk of certain types of cancer (e.g., bladder, colon, and rectal) and other adverse effects in some people," according to the DEP. "The degree of risk for these effects will depend on the HAA5 level and the duration of exposure."

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services gives this guideline about risk: "Based on the animal data, at the current HAA5 regulatory level, the cancer risk is estimated to increase by about 1 in 60,000 for every 10 years of exposure."