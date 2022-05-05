Should the waterworks reimburse Housatonic residents for water problems? Great Barrington says yes

GREAT BARRINGTON — Residents who use Housatonic water might get reimbursed for filters or bottled water, if town officials get their way.

Drinking water concerns prompted the town on Tuesday to ask Housatonic Water Works Co. to pay for bottled water and filtration systems for residents, or reimburse them for those items.

The Select Board approved a draft letter from Town Manager Mark Pruhenski to James Mercer, co-owner and treasurer of the company, to ask the waterworks to help residents who struggle with frequent bouts of discolored water that is sometimes as dark as coffee.

The letter also cites recent instances of elevated levels of a chlorine byproduct linked to cancer that exceeded a safety threshold set by regulators.

The levels of that compound, haloacetic acid, or HAA5, appear to be falling, according to the company. The waterworks says it was an anomaly sparked by record rainfall in July.

Board member Garfield Reed wanted the language in Pruhenski’s letter strengthened to say the town expects a response from Mercer.

Mercer did not return a call this week requesting comment about the letter and whether the company would be willing to help residents with the expenses.

Pruhenski said the town continues to work with legal counsel on a possible takeover of the private company, after getting no help from regulators like the state Department of Public Utilities. Officials also had previously written Gov. Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey for help, to no avail, they say.

Meanwhile, a group of residents is now circulating a petition to Baker, Healey and other state officials and regulators asking for a takeover by eminent domain as well as other measures. That petition is also online.

What are residents petitioning for? A petition to Gov. Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey as well as regulators and lawmakers asks for the following: HWW to be taken over by eminent domain, converting it to a quasi-governmental organization with an independent board and oversight.

Rejection of approval for additional funding for HWW, whether by MA or through higher fees, as nearly 50% of every dollar goes into the pocket of two private owners.

If GBFD were to take over HWW, it would need infrastructure funding to remedy the immediate situation(relocation of the four foot lake draw, a new filtration system, and a staged pipe replacement program).

Residents for Clean Water authored the petition as well as a survey distributed by postal drop asking residents for health information to determine whether there is a cancer cluster in Housatonic.

Community concerns about the company’s aging system have reached a fever pitch in the last few years over bouts of "roily" water that the company says are caused by excessive manganese in the Long Pond source.

The January revelation of elevated HAA5 gave residents newfound worry about safety. The company’s notice said those who are vulnerable should speak to their doctor about whether they should drink the water.

Despite longtime assurances from regulators that the water is safe to drink, overall suspicion and worry about the safety of the water persists in the community. The state Department of Environmental Protection in 2020 gave the company a long list of what needs fixing and replacing in order to continue providing safe drinking water.

Animal studies indicate that it takes many years of exposure to HAA5 to develop health problems. But some researchers have said that the correlation in humans is understudied.