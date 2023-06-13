Dealing with brown water in Housatonic? Great Barrington proposes paying residents $500 for filtration systems

GREAT BARRINGTON — Town officials are recommending that $500 be given to Housatonic Water Works Co. customers for the installation of water filtration systems to manage ongoing quality problems.

The money would be reimbursed to homeowners — and tenants who have permission from their landlords — after the system is installed, Town Manager Mark Pruhenski told the Select Board on Monday.

This reimbursement would apply to property owners for systems installed as far back as January of 2018. That’s when town officials say problems with yellow-to-brown-colored water began to increase because of excessive manganese in the Long Pond source that an aging waterworks system hasn’t been able to fully filter out.

A public hearing will be held in the future to discuss the matter, Pruhenski said. The money isn’t yet available, so the town has time to work out details of the program, he added.

The money comes from a $250,000 appropriation of pandemic relief funds secured by state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, and former state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield.

Water problems in Housatonic stretch back decades, but have grown worse in recent years. Residents are struggling with both the spike in naturally-occurring manganese levels as well as the private waterworks’ difficulty controlling levels of a cancer-causing chemical byproduct of disinfection.

The town appears to be working on a plan to buy the waterworks and overhaul it, but that will take years and a number of residents continue to suffer.

The town has latitude in how to use the relief money, and considered other options that have included installing water filling stations in the village.

The money is enough to cover 500 properties, Pruhenski said, adding that the program would continue until the money runs out.

“We don't know how many people are impacted by water issues and we don't know how many people will actually install home filtration systems and apply for funding,” Pruhenski said. “So after six months, we can revisit this conversation and consider providing additional funds to the approved recipients.”

There could be more wrinkles to iron out.

Board member Ben Elliott, a Housatonic resident himself, said there might be a few questions regarding what it might cost residents to maintain these systems, but that this is a “good start” for helping waterworks customers. And Eric Gabriel, another Housatonic resident and board member, noted that some filtration systems are more elaborate than others — like his own system — and could be more expensive to buy and install.