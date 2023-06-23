Housatonic Water Works Co. is seeking a rate increase to fund service improvements. It would double customers' bills

GREAT BARRINGTON — Housatonic Water Works Co. on Friday filed a rate increase request with state regulators that would hike costs for customers by at least $900 a year.

The increase, which the company says will improve service, would hike minimum monthly charges more than $98, in addition to other fees.

Residents have complained for more than a decade about discolored water, and more recently, about health concerns as the private company struggles to minimize disinfection chemicals linked to cancer. Those chemical levels are decreasing, according to another statement by company officials last week.

The company is asking the state Department of Public Utilities for an overall 112.7 percent revenue increase, according to a news release on its website. This would generate $808,808.

The increase would fund a planned $4.5 million upgrade to the company’s Long Pond treatment and distribution systems meant to better filter water as well as provide better fire protection through its hydrants.

“Providing safe, reliable drinking water to our customers and community is essential to health, quality of life, the environment and our local economy,” said company Treasurer James Mercer.

The filing is the beginning of what will be extensive financial review and public comment. The company warned last year that the new equipment would result in a doubling of customer costs.

If approved by the DPU, the proposed rate hike would raise the monthly minimum charge to $98.38, and “a $23.24 charge per thousand gallons for all water usage over the 2,500-gallon monthly allowance,” the press release says.

For the average residential customer, the company said, the yearly increase would rise from $746.40 to $1,641.48

Town officials, reacting to outcry from residents over water quality, are still, apparently, considering some type of acquisition of the company.

The town recently said it would use pandemic relief funds to reimburse customers for filtration systems.

The company says that it has made over $3 million in upgrades, replacing 760 water meters and 2,458 feet of old mains, “and associated valves, and hydrants on Front, Division, North, Park and Wyantenuck Streets.”