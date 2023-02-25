An appraiser told Great Barrington what he thinks Housatonic’s water system is worth. Now the question is: Will anyone buy it?

GREAT BARRINGTON — Residents said an appraiser’s value of Housatonic water might be a little optimistic given the yellow-tinged water pouring from faucets and the oft-brown water of summers past.

But the appraiser told the Select Board at a special meeting Thursday that he did his job by the book in valuing the Housatonic Water Works Co. at $2.3 million.

Debt is not included in this figure, nor are looming legal problems as residents are poised to sue.

The appraisal does, however, factor in the problems with an aging system and the state's increased oversight of it.

The appraisal of the waterworks’ fair market value by John Mastracchio, of the firm Raftelis, is the net of three separate values that considered assets, income and “marketability,” he said.

Mastracchio used what are considered common appraisal standards set by the profession, and also looked at seven other water utility sales — including one pending in Massachusetts — for comparison, he noted.

He tacked on a “small discount” of $250,550 to account for the lack of “marketability.”

“We don’t believe that there will be a ton of buyers for the system,” Mastracchio said. “There won’t be a bidding war by any means.”

His 83-page report is now posted to the homepage of the town’s website, said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

Waterworks co-owner and Treasurer James Mercer declined to comment on the results of the appraisal.

Town officials hired the appraiser amid rising conflict over water that runs in various shades of yellow-to-brown for a number of waterworks customers. The problem worsens in summer when apparently the Long Pond source heats up and releases more of its naturally occurring manganese into the pipes.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

An aging system and its 19th century pipes can’t handle it, and the company is testing and planning to buy new filtration equipment.

It also is struggling to control levels of a disinfection byproduct linked to cancer.

Town officials have mulled an appraisal of the waterworks for at least a year as they considered whether the town should buy the system and try to fix it and run it.

They’ve also met with representatives from the water utility Aquarion, a subsidiary of Eversource Energy. Aquarion has been buying up small, nearby utilities of late, including Sheffield’s and now has eyes on Egremont’s system.

Mastracchio valued the cost of new treatment system at $315,286, factoring in depreciation of the roughly $2.5 million cost of the system.

“There’s really very little value that we placed on the treatment system because of the manganese issue and other water quality issues,” he said.

Up to 82 people joined the Zoom meeting Thursday. Some questioned the $2.3 million value given the water quality problems and inflation.

Finance Committee Chair Philip Orenstein also said additional yearly maintenance might not be accounted for in the appraisal.

“My knee-jerk reaction is that you may have lowballed that number,” he told Mastracchio.

There is also the possibility of a lawsuit in future, said Housatonic resident Debra Herman. Herman noted that she and other residents hired a lawyer, who has already sent a letter to the waterworks demanding water improvements or money for filtration and other expenses.

Housatonic resident Trevor Forbes said he wasn’t sure if the appraisal is taking into account just how bad a number of residents find their water. This includes cancer-linked haloacetic acids the waterworks has struggled to reduce since August 2021.

“This seems to me to be very much an optimistic valuation,” Forbes said.