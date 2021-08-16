GREAT BARRINGTON — Having spent months in his basement privately singing his heart out, Patrick Sheridan finally steps up to the microphone. He’s ready.
Rocking nervously from foot to foot, he has drawn his courage from a man with an Alabama accent whose sweet-filled syllables stretch like taffy. That kindly, blue-eyed man recently convinced him, “Patrick, you’re an entertainer. You can do this.”
Listen up: This one goes out to Sheridan’s Aunt Teri, who calls him “Bug-a-boo.”
In a voice that cracks as it sings the facts, Sheridan, the balladeer, belts it out:
It’s the heart, afraid of breaking
that never learns to dance.
It’s the dream, afraid of waking
that never takes the chance ...
File this one in the thick, and growing thicker, folder labeled “Miracles.”
Somewhere out there in the crowd of spectators, Sheridan’s aunt, Teri Moro, of Housatonic, clutches her chest and weeps with joy as she hastens to videotape it.
This all went down at the gazebo behind Town Hall on Friday evening. The young men and women from ExtraSpecialTeas, the Great Barrington-based non-profit that helps people with special needs find a niche in mainstream adult life, gave a performance for which they had prepared for four years. More than 100 people were in attendance. The theme was love.
The man leading Sheridan and all the others was Allen Timmons, an Alabama native who lives in Sheffield with his wife, Nancy.
An artist, craftsman, self-taught guitarist and a songwriter, Timmons was performing four years ago at The Barn in South Egremont when he met a young man, Tyler Baranos. A writer, a fun-loving character, blind and autistic, Baranos was so impressed by Timmons that he invited him to come to ExtraSpecialTeas to meet the gang. Oh, and bring the guitar.
Flattered, Timmons soon presented himself at the tea shop on Elm Street, where they were all waiting for him. He played songs for them. They swayed. They clapped. He showed up again the following week, and that’s when the first of many miracles occurred.
A young man named Nate caught Timmons’ eye. Nate was, in Timmons’ words, “downtrodden. He looked away from you. He wasn’t responding to anything.” So Timmons asked Nate if he would like to play the guitar.
“Me?” Nate asked.
“Yes, you,” Timmons said and then gently placed his guitar on Nate’s lap.
“Nate stroked the guitar like it was the most beautiful thing he’d ever seen in his life,” Timmons recalled.
Strumming the guitar, Nate looked up toward the sky and sang words of unknown origin: “Life is so beautiful/ I am a butterfly/ and I am free.”
Cherri Sanes, the co-founder of ExtraSpecialTeas, and others heard Nate from an adjacent room. They all came rushing in, their mouths agape. They then quickly had to excuse themselves because they were getting emotional.
“I could hear them crying,” Timmons recalled. “I realized I had just witnessed something extraordinarily unique.”
Timmons returned the next week and the week after that, volunteering his time to sing and get silly with his new friends.
Having had a difficult upbringing, Timmons had been battling depression most of his life. “But four years ago I stepped into ExtraSpecialTeas,” he said. “I sometimes have episodes [of depression], but I am able to put it in its proper place, and it’s not an issue anymore. They have taught me what’s important and what’s not important.”
And for his part, he has taught them that everyone has a song in their heart. During the lockdown, the gatherings doubled up, via Zoom, to twice a week.
“Allen has been an incredible presence,” said Sanes. “We all just love him. The music has given these very special people an opportunity to express themselves in a way they never had before. It brings out their confidence and their self-esteem.”
And so four years of fun, cajoling, tears and laughter have led to this: Showtime on Friday, part of Great Barrington’s Summer Concert Series 2021. The headliner: Allen Timmons and the Extra Specialties.
Sonali Reynolds, the nurturer and cheerleader of the group, who found her purpose when she found ExtraSpecialTeas following its opening in 2016, sang “What a Wonderful World.” Her fellow performers danced behind her, all dressed in matching blue, tie-dyed shirts.
She was then joined by Georgia Drumm and Lindsay Blagg for a rendition of “Amazing Grace,” backed by Peter Schneider, a pianist who’s blind and who can do a spot-on imitation of Paul McCartney — as in, “You know what Paul said, Georgia? ‘Very nice job!’” in full Liverpudlian.
Georgia strapped on a guitar and sang a cheerful song she wrote about God, whom she loves. She sang, in part: “We are all in his hands/ If we have troubles, he’ll understand.”
Following Georgia’s performance, her mother, Norma Jean Drumm, of Housatonic, was so bowled over, she had to get up from her chair and take a little walk.
“She wouldn’t let us hear it until now,” Drumm explained. “She’s just an amazing person. This is very incredible for her to do this.”
Keira Thorsen sang, too: ABBA’s “I Have a Dream.”
I Have a Dream, a song to sing
to help me cope, with anything ...
It took a lot of coaxing.
“I heard you have a beautiful voice,” Timmons said to her this past spring. “I would love to hear it.”
Thorsen relented. She breathed in. She sang.
“My face was like a faucet,” Timmons recalled. “It was the most beautiful song anyone has ever sung.”
How’d she do Friday?
“I was perfect,” she declared moments following her performance. She high-fived the others. “I was perfect. Perfect.”
And who else was perfect?
Alex Berthiaume, who’s a rock star; and Andrew Wood, who has popped out of his shell; and Allegra Aronson, who saw a performance at the gazebo two years ago and told her mom, “I want to do that”; and Dan Waite, a gentleman, courteous, polite, who doesn’t mind informing Timmons when he’s singing off key; and Jache Sanes, who will sometimes give a high-five and some of those times, if he trusts you, instead of slapping hands, he’ll hold on to yours.
And then there’s Patrick Sheridan, who underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two-hours old.
On this evening he will perform three certifiable miracles, things that would not have been possible before he discovered a song in his heart.
The first is to stand before a crowd.
The second is to lift his face for all to see.
The third is to sing, loud and proud.
As a surprise to his Aunt Teri — an unflappable fixed point in his life, the one who has quelled his nerves and reminded him how wonderful he is — Sheridan has chosen to sing “The Rose,” made famous by Bette Midler.
A rapt audience before him, he sings of the very thing that’s so perfectly clear on this summer evening at the Great Barrington gazebo. With a bunch of pals who have his back, he sings of how love is not just “for the lucky and the strong.”
Sheridan — who has lost people who were dear to him and who cannot trust his own beating heart — takes the chance, following his Aunt Teri’s advice that “worrying doesn’t make anything any better.”
“If he could,” Moro said, “he would travel the world. He would help everyone he saw.”
For now, he’s an entertainer. He can do this.
Photos: Allen Timmons and the Extra Specialties perform during the Great Barrington Concert Series
The Extra Specialties, a group of singers from the Great Barrington non-profit and tea house, ExtraSpecialTeas, which employs many people with special needs and helps them navigate mainstream adult life, perform during the Great Barrington Concert Series on Friday, August 13, 2021.
