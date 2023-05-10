In Stockbridge, a hard-fought campaign for Select Board: It’s all about effective leadership.

STOCKBRIDGE — Tuesday’s annual town election includes a marquee Select Board race between Patrick White, the current chairman, and Roxanne McCaffrey.
He’s campaigning for a second three-year stint, while McCaffrey — narrowly defeated by five votes in a June 2 recount of last May’s election — is seeking a return to the board, also for a second three-year term.
Polls are open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices at 50 Main St.
White has focused on efforts to gain more local housing for year-round residents through accessory dwelling units and has also sought property tax breaks for full-time homeowners. Both issues remain unresolved.
In a statement to The Eagle, White wrote: “Whether you live in the Furnace District or Heaton Court, Interlaken or Glendale, Cherry Street or Cherry Hill, the east or west end of Main, on lake or river or on a farm, in the foothills of Rattlesnake, at the base of Bear Mountain, or on the slopes beneath Yokun Ridge, my job as your selectman is to attend to your needs. That’s why I broadly shared my phone number the day I was elected and have always endeavored to respond quickly.”
He listed issues, challenges and opportunities central to Stockbridge that have a wide impact. “How do we assist with housing for young and old?” he asked. “How do we maintain a vibrant and healthy downtown? How do we protect our environment and face the impacts of climate change? How do we respond to an emergency when one of us is in need?”
White declared that “for every decision I make, for every policy I embrace, I make you this promise, to view the question through this lens: what is best for Stockbridge?”
In a reference to the town’s original settlers, the Stockbridge Mohicans, he stated that “it has been the honor of a lifetime to sit on the same board as did [tribal chief] Konkapot and the many other giants of our past.” If elected, he said, “I will continue to respect our traditions, honor our history, and do what is necessary to foster, protect, and nurture the character of our village —Stockbridge.”
McCaffrey, in a statement, quoted the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s handbook for select boards: “A board of selectmen operates as a collective decision-making body. ... An effective selectman has the ability to take the patchwork of laws and bylaws that can be summed up in a single word: leadership.
“Leadership is the most important — yet least understood — role of a selectman,” the handbook emphasizes. “It involves both personal leadership and, perhaps more important, leadership by the board as a team. Effective leaders make decisions based on facts, data and logic, even when these decisions are unpopular. They lead by example, not by words, power or manipulation. They look for the root cause of problems. And they recognize the difference between the right to take action and the wisdom, on occasion, not to.”
McCaffrey, in her own words, asserted that “a Selectman must be a team player, an effective manager, listening to the public, consulting with employees, deliberating with his/her fellow board members, considering ALL potential consequences of any decision.”
Furthermore, she added, “No Selectman has the power to individually ‘promise’ any action; They can merely bring the matter up with their colleagues for consideration and deliberation. Respect for others’ roles, responsibilities and opinions both elected and appointed, is essential to effective leadership.”
In a reference to her opponent’s advocacy for a tax break applying to full-time residents only, McCaffrey declared: “Returning year after year to the divisive Residential Tax Exemption after not gaining consensus with the Select Board nor support from the Town Assessor, Board of Assessors or the Finance Committee reminds me of the adage — beating a dead horse will get you nowhere.”
McCaffrey pledged, if elected, “to work with fellow board members to provide effective, efficient oversight of our town government.”
Both candidates will discuss the issues this Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Town Offices gymnasium. The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire.
A three-year Parks and Recreation Commission seat is the only other contest: Michael Nathan and Joanne Lenski are competing for the post.
Unopposed for five years on the Planning Board is incumbent Wayne Slosek. Other candidates without opposition are Brandi Page for Board of Assessors, John Loiodice for Sewer and Water Commission and Elias Lefferman for Board of Health.