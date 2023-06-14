Sandy Beach in Lee opens for the summer today

LEE — The winter’s long wait is over: Sandy Beach has opened for summer.
Residents of Lee and their guests have made it a summer gathering place, with a swim area and lifeguards on duty most of the time.
“Many families gather at the beach and are regulars with their children in the summer,” said Samantha Sorrentino, who manages the beach for the town. “Opening day is a fun time with snacks and drinks for all the kids. There are chairs and tables there for families to use, as well as a fire pit.”
Sorrentino said there are two lifeguards on duty “most of the time,” with one person at the gate, and another maintenance worker tending to the beach.
“On a beautiful day, there could be anywhere between 50 to 80 people at the beach,” she said.
People can get free passes at the gate, but they must be a Lee resident, a Lee business owner or staying in Lee on vacation to access the beach or get a pass. They have to show an ID or proof that they are staying in Lee.
The beach is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Access to the beach is only allowed by vehicle, no pedestrians or bicycles allowed.
No alcohol or dogs are allowed on the beach. Sandy Beach will close Sept. 4.