Jeffrey Epstein's donations to Bard College never went to Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, college says

GREAT BARRINGTON — In the wake of revelations that Bard College received money and visits from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Bard officials say Epstein’s money never reached the school’s early college off Alford Road.

Nor did Epstein, who had abused young girls, ever visit Simon’s Rock College at Bard in Great Barrington, said a spokesperson writing in response to questions on behalf of Bard President Leon Botstein.

Bard, a private college in New York’s Hudson Valley, had received two unsolicited donations in 2011 totaling $75,000 as well as 66 laptops, said Mark Primoff, associate vice president for communications at Bard, in an emailed response to questions.

“The two unsolicited gifts in 2011 and the fact of the President meeting with Epstein subsequent to them in his capacity as primary fundraiser for the college has been previously reported and took place with full transparency,” Primoff added.

Epstein, a financier who spent time with a vast array of powerful people, was convicted in Florida of soliciting a child for prostitution in 2008. New charges for sex trafficking were filed a decade later, and he was found dead in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial in New York — in an apparent suicide.

As a scouring of documents that expose Epstein’s connections continues, some reveal that Botstein turned up in Epstein's schedules along with other prominent people, including current CIA Director Williams Burns, The Wall Street Journal reported on April 30.

Botstein, president of Bard since 1975, “had about two dozen meetings scheduled with Epstein over about four years, which were mostly visits to the townhouse,” the newspaper reported.

Botstein said he had gone there to thank him for donations and laptops that went to Bard’s high school programs, he told the Journal, adding that he had unsuccessfully tried to solicit more donations from Epstein. “A blessing in disguise,” Botstein told the Journal, noting that he already had stopped contact, realizing that Epstein was “stringing us along.”

Epstein received two invitations to visit the campus from Botstein, the Journal reported. Schedules show Botstein invited him to an opera and a concert on two separate occasions. “Epstein planned each time to bring some of his young female assistants and arrive by helicopter,” the newspaper reported.

"In both cases he arrived, attended, and departed with no other interactions," said Primoff, the Bard spokesman, speaking for Botstein.

Botstein also told the paper that the college knew about Epstein’s criminal record for “a sex crime” and that the school believes in “rehabilitation.”

In a story by The New York Times published Friday about Botstein’s connection with Epstein, the Times noted that the school was struggling financially during the 2008 recession. Botstein told the Times that Bard “is at the mercy of the very wealthy.”

The news about Epstein’s calendar coincidentally broke as Simon’s Rock students were organizing a sit-in and list of demands for administrators amid allegations that there is a culture of sexual violence on campus and that the Title IX office is mishandling complaints.

Bard College also has seen its share of controversy around its handling of Title IX cases, having faced three lawsuits in 2016.

The new revelations also come six years after the father of a Simon’s Rock student who took her life on campus sued the school, according to an Eagle report on Thursday, saying there were a host of obvious warning signs, and that she had been sexually assaulted there.