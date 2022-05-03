Berkshire music community remembers Jimmy Harte as someone 'everyone should know'

LEE — The Berkshire County music community is mourning the loss of a Lee man who friends and fans described as the type of person "always willing to help anyone in need" and "one of the best drummers in Berkshire County."
Jimmy "Hartso" Harte was a drummer, sound engineer and successful business owner whose passing Monday has inspired tributes from across a tight-knit music community.
Harte was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September, according to a GoFundMe page set up for him. In the months that followed, the fundraiser raised more than $28,000 for Harte's chemotherapy treatment and family.
Updates to the page document how Harte continued to make music even as he fought the aggressive cancer. Harte played a Halloween show, a month after his diagnosis, with his 1960s tribute ensemble, The Happy Together Band.
In the wake of his passing, friends flooded to Harte's social media profile to memorialize a man they knew as "fun-loving," "brilliant" and "every man's friend."
"Jimmy Harte is a human being everyone should know," one person wrote on Harte's GoFundMe page.