Guardrail repairs to cause overnight lane closure on Lee and Becket portions of I-90 next week

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting guardrail repairs in Lee and Becket on eastbound and westbound sections of Interstate 90 during overnight hours next week, according to a news release.
There will be lane closures beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday. All lanes will reopen by the following morning at 5 a.m. There will be no lane closures on Monday, Memorial Day. Travel will be permitted during work activities in the overnight hours taking place between mile markers 8.0 and 20.0.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.