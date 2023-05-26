Latino teens create school clubs in Berkshire County to foster community

GREAT BARRINGTON — The only thing Rey Cruz, a senior at Monument High School, doesn’t love about the soccer team is that the season runs only from August to October.
Some of his Latino friends cannot join the fun though. They couldn’t be part of the official school club for a variety of reasons, such as too many unjustified absences, low grades or starting school too late for the season. Some of them couldn’t join the team because they had already turned 18.
For that reason, Cruz organized a casual soccer club after school, which meets biweekly. Now his peers "are having fun, and every week they say, 'I can’t wait for Tuesday, I’m looking toward Thursday so I can play again,' and that makes me happy knowing that they are having a good time,” he said.
A key part of his scheduling duties was telling people a few weeks in advance so they could plan to ask time off from work. Now that the school year is over, Cruz said he is busy organizing a summer soccer club so kids can keep playing.
Cruz is part of a wider trend of Latino high school students who are creating school clubs that meet their counterparts' needs.
A new day for Latino students
Marina Dominguez, a social worker, was hired in 2021 by the Railroad Street Youth Project (RSYP), a Great Barrington youth center, to be the immigrant youth outreach advocate. As part of her work, she created the Alas club, a weekly hangout for Latino young people. “Alas” is the Spanish word for “wings.”
One of Dominguez’s goals was to foster community in schools. For instance, she created an after-school program for the Spanish speakers to speak English and the English speakers to speak Spanish.
In the meantime, Dominguez was also working alongside Deisy Escobar, then a sophomore at Everett High School, at a grassroots organization called Latinas 413, which has a mentorship program for young Latino students.
That gave Escobar the idea to expand the mentorship program to her school. Dominguez helped her prepare a proposal so RSYP could consider giving money to the effort. From Escobar's idea, the New Day Club was born.
Meeting weekly on Wednesdays during lunch, the club gets immigrant students help with homework in their native language while also building community by mixing teens of different ages.
“It is important to celebrate our heritage, our culture and our language," Escobar said. "We don't have to lose it. Here is a community to share that with.”.
Other clubs
On May 11, at a meeting at Everett High School, a group of 12 teens met for the weekly New Day. In the back, a group of boisterous high school boys kept interrupting and teasing each other, while two students explained the club's plans for the end of the school year.
One activity was a visit before the end of the month to the Six Flags New England in Agawam. Escobar said the trip was important because amusement-park entry fees are out of reach for some club members, and many of them work throughout the summer and so the trip had to be soon.
At Six Flags on May 13, Escobar and her peers from Everett High School met Monument Mountain students who are part of Cruz’s soccer club and students from Lee High School’s Let's Talk club, created by Derly Toloza.
Toloza moved in 2021 from Colombia to the United States. In her early school days she felt isolated especially because she knew limited English.
"I wanted the new kids who arrive to not have to go through the hard adaptation process I went through," she said.
The idea of leading a club intimidated Toloza. She asked Dominguez for help on a proposal and on seeking a grant. They came up with Let's Talk, a bimonthly language exchange club. Despite the help, she worried that no one would show up.
People did.
Toloza said she can count about 15 members. Unfortunately, many of her peers who are learning English could not make it, usually because they were too busy with work.
Still, the club has helped Toloza blossom, make friends and be kinder to herself in her own English-learning journey. She also appreciates the opportunity to share her Colombian culture by bringing empanadas to the club.
Toloza is graduating from high school this year, but she is confident a friend of hers will keep Let's Talk talking next year.