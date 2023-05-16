GREAT BARRINGTON — After 445 days without one, Great Barrington will again have a laundromat come Saturday.

Paula Kohler, a Sandisfield resident, is opening LaundryLand at 11 School St., formerly Individual Laundry. To celebrate, she is throwing a small party with a double-your-money sale, for up to $100.

People will be able to use the 16 washers and 14 dryers and enjoy some refreshments.

Some of the machines are large capacity.

Kohler said that it was complicated to find a suitable location but once she bought the building in late March, she raced to the finish line.

“My goal was to open within 60 days of acquiring the building, because I knew the community has been waiting a long time, and so the 20th [of May] is exactly 60 days," she said.

LaundryLand will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Payment is possible through coins, credit card and Apple pay. By June 1, Kohler is planning to start a drop-off wash and fold service, with hours yet to be determined.

The last laundromat, Clean All Over Laundromat, closed in March 2022, when Big Y decided not to renew the business owner’s lease. Clean All Over had been the town's one laundromat.