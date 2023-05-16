<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After 445 days without one, Great Barrington will again have a laundromat

Paula Kohler stands in front of washing machines

Paula Kohler is opening a laundromat at 11 School St. in Great Barrington. The business will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GREAT BARRINGTON — After 445 days without one, Great Barrington will again have a laundromat come Saturday.

Paula Kohler, a Sandisfield resident, is opening LaundryLand at 11 School St., formerly Individual Laundry. To celebrate, she is throwing a small party with a double-your-money sale, for up to $100.

People will be able to use the 16 washers and 14 dryers and enjoy some refreshments.

Some of the machines are large capacity.

Two story building with a sign saying "LaundryLand"

The building at 11 School St. in Great Barrington will house LaundryLand.

Kohler said that it was complicated to find a suitable location but once she bought the building in late March, she raced to the finish line.

“My goal was to open within 60 days of acquiring the building, because I knew the community has been waiting a long time, and so the 20th [of May] is exactly 60 days," she said.

Great Barrington has been without a laundromat for more than a year. That's about to change

LaundryLand will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Payment is possible through coins, credit card and Apple pay. By June 1, Kohler is planning to start a drop-off wash and fold service, with hours yet to be determined.

The last laundromat, Clean All Over Laundromat, closed in March 2022, when Big Y decided not to renew the business owner’s lease. Clean All Over had been the town's one laundromat.

Aina de Lapparent Alvarez can be reached at aalvarez@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all