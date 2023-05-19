Laurel Lake Dam remains on the market — and access to Sand Beach may be in question — after Lee voters turn down the donation

LEE — Now that town voters declined to accept the donation of Laurel Lake Dam, the owner said he will continue in his effort to sell it, which comes with the top 12 feet of the lake water.
“The dam is for sale,” Roger Scheurer, owner of the dam, said on Thursday. “I offered it to the towns of Lee and Lenox as a donation because I would prefer the dam be taken by an entity that would preserve the condition of the lake.”
Scheurer is also president of the Laurel Lake Preservation Association, a nonprofit group dedicated to keeping the lake clean and preserved as a peaceful place to experience natural surroundings.
Laurel Lake lies in both Lee and Lenox.
Atop the dam is part of the road that provides Lee town residents access to Sandy Beach. The roadway on either side of the dam is owned by Tom Scheurer, Roger Scheurer's son. Residents had enjoyed open access to the beach over the dam roadway for years when the dam was owned by the Schweitzer-Mauduit paper company, which used the dam to provide water during its paper-making process. The lake was a popular place and a point of pride for town residents.
Since Schweitzer-Mauduit sold the dam to an individual, access to the beach has not been as open as in the past. The lake is open for certain hours, and only cars are allowed access to the beach, no pedestrians or bicycles. To get access to the beach, residents have to buy a pass. Only residents of Lee and their guests can use the beach, if they have a pass.
Lenox residents use a different beach near the Lakeside Inn.
Some voters at the town meeting said the condition of the dam is not good, but both Scheurer and Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain disagree.
One voter said that the pumps in the dam are “shot,” and that they were no good when he worked on them 20 years ago. Scheurer said he was mystified by the comment because the dam doesn’t have any pumps, adding that it is entirely gravity-driven.
“The dam is in very good condition,” he said. Brittain said the dam is in “satisfactory” condition.
Another voter said that the town should not take possession of a “high hazard” dam as it would be too expensive to fix, and the downstream damage potential is too much.
Brittain explained that no matter what condition the dam is in, even if it were the soundest dam in the state, it will always be classified as high hazard by the state because there is so much infrastructure downstream.
The earthen dam is 28 feet wide at its top, and 50 feet wide at its base.
Scheurer said that if the dam is sold, a new owner may not be interested in continuing to provide access for town residents to Sandy Beach, and that it is not something he or the town would be able to control.
“The Laurel Lake Preservation Association will continue to work hard to do what’s right for that lake,” Scheurer said. “That’s been the goal right along, regardless of who owns the dam.”
Scheurer said he has not yet established an asking price for the dam, adding he is consulting with his real estate agent to determine the right number.
Brittain said that if voters had accepted the donation, the town would have had an independent inspection of the dam before taking possession of it.
“If there were major repair issues, we would have found it with a third-party inspection, and we would have turned it down,” he said. Before the vote, Brittain said the maintenance of the dam would have cost about $5,000 to $10,000 annually.
As things stand, Brittain doesn’t foresee anything changing regarding access to Sandy Beach, unless the dam is sold.
“If Roger (Scheurer) finds someone interested (in buying the dam), I’m not sure what could happen,” he said. “But I don’t expect any issues short-term.”
The proposal to accept the dam donation failed during this month's town meeting, with 63 in favor of accepting the donation, and 77 voting against. Acceptance would have required a two-thirds majority.