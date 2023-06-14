Laurie Flower to become principal at Farmington River Regional Elementary School

OTIS — Laurie Flower, who was drafted as administrator on duty at Farmington River Regional Elementary School for the past several months, will become principal of the school.
Flower was the unanimous choice of both a search committee and of interim Superintendent/Principal Robert Putnam and Timothy Lee, the incoming superintendent. The two superintendents made the final decision.
Lee noted that while he's had limited time to work with Flower — his first day is July 1 — "I find her to be a smart, thoughtful educator."
"She's got some really good ideas," he told The Eagle. "I look forward to working with her."
Putnam and Flower led the elementary school in a stormy time following the tenure of Thomas Nadolny, who was allowed to resign in 2022 without an investigation following complaints about his leadership.
A search committee first began seeking a full-time principal in the fall of 2022, but failed to yield an adequate pool of candidates. That search was called off in November in the hopes of attracting a larger number.
In April, Putnam recommended to the search committee that rather than reopening the search, the district look to Flower.
Putnam said turnover was part of his reason for suggesting an in-house candidate, noting that in addition to Lee coming on as superintendent, the business administrator is leaving. Lee agreed with that reasoning.
Putnam also praised Flower’s leadership and cited her 19 years in the district. She has been the school’s technology director for most of that time.
“She has leveraged the relationships she has with families and staff to provide effective and consistent leadership to the school community,” he wrote in a May 1 memorandum to the Farmington River Regional School Committee.
He praised her “calm and focus” as well and said she has addressed issues long ignored, including school safety.
“She has an understanding of district-level issues based on her experience as a school committee member in the BHRSD, which she combines with her personal experience with all of the students in the school to give her a level of understanding that is rare in most administrator candidates,” he wrote.
In addition, he said Lee and Flower will make an excellent team.
“Tim has the perfect skill set to mentor Laurie and help her to reach her full potential as a principal,” he wrote. “Laurie’s knowledge of the school and her well established relationships with students, families, and staff give her the ability to help Tim better understand and work with the FRES community.”
Flower, 58, was born in Derby, Conn., and raised mostly in Vermont. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon, Vt. She graduated from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Early in her career she developed an award-winning learning toy called Fridge Friend for young children. She later built the website for that toy.
She first taught math at Darrow School in New Lebanon, N.Y. At Farmington River Regional Elementary School, she first taught enrichment and then technology, becoming the technology director. In 2021, she completed a master's degree in education with a concentration in instructional technology.
Flower said she is learning the deeper workings of the district and intends to keep her role as technology director, with help from a technology assistant.
Among her goals are to integrate technology into the curriculum in a way that enhances communication skills and to help develop well-rounded students despite the pressure that standardized testing presents.
She said she looks forward to having Lee as a mentor.
"I'm excited to work with him just based on his experience and exceptional reputation throughout Berkshire County," Flower said. "The conversations that we've had so far have been extremely productive and helpful to me."
She lives in Stockbridge with her husband, Robert Flower. The couple has two grown sons.