GREAT BARRINGTON — The future of the fairgrounds remains uncertain after Suffolk Downs’ horse racing plan fell apart sometime over the last year. The owners of the site say they are fielding inquiries weekly, though a number of potential proposals, including one from the town, have died.
Meanwhile, owners Bart and Janet Elsbach are in a property tax battle involving a tract they spun off from the nonprofit-run site to lease to a solar firm, and this litigation is having a “debilitating” impact on the Fair Ground Community Redevelopment Project, the nonprofit they created to revitalize the remaining 40-acre property.
Last year, the solar company that leases a 9-acre slice of the site for its installation successfully sued the Elsbachs for forcing it to pay real estate taxes that a judge found were the responsibility of the landowners. The couple is appealing this decision.
The Elsbachs, who purchased the former thoroughbred track and agricultural fair site in 2012, continue to field inquiries and proposals. So far, they have rejected a number of potential offers, and say they are still loyal to their nonprofit’s mission to turn the site into a multifaceted community space to grow food, gather, learn and play, and to restore nature there. This return to their vision comes after the couple was close to sealing a deal for a lease with Suffolk Downs that would have revived horse racing in the state. The company, which planned to spend $20 million to refurbish the site, said in February that they had backed out to focus on other plans, and this sent the Elsbachs looking for a new solution to a languishing property that many in the community want to see back on the tax rolls — but with not just any plan.
“We’re very eager and open to people who can partner with us, but that doesn’t mean we’re just going to take the first person to come along,” Bart Elsbach said, noting that the couple is about to vet another proposal.
Now other potential developers say their efforts to strike a deal have been fruitless.
“Mystery,” said Judd Shoval, a town resident who, through his firm Shoval Enterprises, wanted to buy and build housing and small retail, and donate nearly half the land to the town for recreation that might have included an ice skating rink and a dog park. Shoval also owns the abutting mini-mall. “This thing stalled, and I have no power in it. This thing has been dropped.”
Another said he made an attempt that didn’t just stall — it crashed.
“We offered them to sponsor, fund and implement [a vision of the site] which is similar to community and nonprofit projects we have done many times over the last 10-plus years,” said Dan Levinson, who with Monique Bosch steers a nonprofit that looks for opportunities to support community projects throughout New England. They drew a vision board from the Elsbachs’ original ideas. It includes community gardens, a soccer field, event space and a center for rescued horses.
But the condition of the firm’s involvement was that the Elsbachs distance themselves from the plan so the community would buy into it, given the difficult history with the town.
“At that point, sadly — things broke down,” Levinson said.
Bart Elsbach denies this, and said while this vision is consistent with the nonprofit’s mission, Levinson suddenly backed out when Elsbach said he wanted to maintain some control.
Elsbach said that, in the case of Shoval, the developer’s plans didn’t align with the mission.
Though the site wasn’t on the market, town officials said in February they were eyeing it for purchase. Soon after, they publicly declared their frustration with the Elsbachs for not responding to their overtures. Bart Elsbach in turn condemned the town’s approach with them — as well as a high tax rate for the solar farm — in a letter to the editor.
Bart Elsbach, in a phone interview, said the nonprofit is standing firm.
“We’ve been a little bit exhausted, and we’re sorry that our vision couldn’t come through in the way that we hoped but we’re still committed to the mission statement,” he said.
Lawsuits and taxes
In 2016, the nonprofit sold off 9 acres for $13,500 to the Elsbach-owned Fairgrounds Realty LLC, according to public filings. The LLC then leased it to solar firm, LSE Corona Borealis LLC, which operates 30 solar farms across the state, including a handful in the Berkshires and two others in Great Barrington. Energy generated by the fairgrounds array benefits local low-income housing, which buys their power at a discount through an energy credit program.
The Elsbachs moved this smaller parcel into the LLC so that the solar use would not compromise the larger fairgrounds’ nonprofit status, according to the lawsuit filed in Berkshire Superior Court by LSE. The complaint says the Elsbachs told LSE that it was responsible for the property taxes under the 20-year lease agreement, and when the Elsbachs refused to pay the taxes, LSE paid them to avoid trouble with the town.
The judge ruled in February in LSE’s favor and granted the company a total of $56,692, which includes $22,439 in property taxes, along with attorneys’ fees and other costs. Elsbach, who is appealing the judgement, said LSE is suing most of the landowners in their portfolio. LSE’s CEO Jeffrey Macel says this isn’t the case — that the company has been involved only in one other suit in recent years with a contractor over costs.
Meanwhile, LSE is fighting the town’s personal property tax assessment with the state’s Appellate Tax Board. Macel said the company’s equipment at the site is being taxed at about four times what other towns charge.
Elsbach says this rate of taxation of LSE and the ensuing court battles hurts everyone, since revenue from the lease funds everything on the larger fairgrounds site. “It’s very debilitating,” he said.
Yet the bulk of the site is exempt from property taxes, since it is a nonprofit, according to the Assessor’s Office. The property is assessed by the town this year at $1.1 million. Not all nonprofits are exempt, according to Assessor Ross Vivori. A charitable entity must file a state tax form every year with the local assessor that shows it meets the requirements for exemption.