Lee adds another representative to the Rest of River committee. He's a vocal opponent of the plan to store PCB-contaminated soil in the town

LEE — A vocal opponent of the plan to store PCB-laden soil at a landfill in town has joined the Housatonic Rest of River Municipal Committee as a nonvoting member.
Lee added Joshua Bloom to the committee, which was formed in 2013 to advocate common cleanup goals for the Housatonic River to the EPA. He will be able to speak but not vote at committee meetings unless Lee's current voting representative, Bob Jones, is absent.
All five member towns of the committee — Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield — have the option of adding one nonvoting representative, but so far only Lee has chosen to do so.
Jones, also a Lee Select Board member, has complained about a lack of transparency from other committee members and said adding Bloom “is one step to bringing clarity to everyone along the Housatonic.”
Bloom, 47, of Lee has a background in human rights, peace work and progressive Jewish nonprofit administration. He currently works as a senior travel planner for MEJDI Tours, which operates international tours.
“It’s a shame that I had to be on [the committee],” Bloom said. “But they have refused to allow people to speak at their meetings. The only way to get the committee to hear citizens’ input was to appoint me as second member of the Lee contingency.”
General Electric dumped PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, into the river from its Pittsfield plant for years. The chemical is now believed to cause cancer in humans.
In 2016, the EPA issued a Rest of River cleanup plan requiring GE to ship all PCB waste removed from the river out of state, a plan the Rest of River towns supported. But GE appealed the plan to the EPA’s Environmental Appeals Board, which vacated the agreement, leading to the 2020 plan for the Lee landfill.
All member towns agreed to the new plan, but Lee residents contend that their Select Board should not have approved of the plan. Since then, Lee has been fighting to relocate the landfill out of state.
Many Lee residents have been vocal in their opposition to putting the landfill in town. The Rest of River committee’s actions have “marginalized” the residents of Lee by lack of communication and unwillingness to allow them to speak at their meetings, Jones said.
Rene Wood, representative on the Rest of River Committee for Sheffield, declined to comment, when asked for a reaction to Jones comments. Channing Gibson, representative of Lenox on the committee, did not return calls seeking comment.
At a recent Rest of River committee meeting, Gibson explained that the Lenox Select Board feels that delaying the cleanup project would leave the river as an "uncontrolled toxic waste dump" and a potential health risk to residents in the five towns.
Jones said Bloom’s background knowledge and research skills will be helpful in shaping the plan to dispose of the contaminated soil in a way that will not affect the health and safety of Lee residents.
“He’s already done a lot of heavy lifting in this struggle,” Jones said.
Information provided by the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and reported in The Eagle, public comments were on the agenda for 24 meetings from September 2020 through March of this year. Four meetings since September 2020 did not list public comments, but three were purely administrative.
Bloom recently filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office that the committee had violated the state’s open meeting laws when allocating $15,000 to an attorney to advocate for the Rest of River Committee and against Lee’s interest in altering the dump’s location. The Attorney General's Office agreed, forcing the committee to repost the agenda item and take another vote on the item. It again passed by a vote of 4-1.
“That [complaint] certainly got our attention,” Jones said.