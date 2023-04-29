Lee Board of Health finds no risk to residents from PCB dump, but points out gaps in info and other harms related to project

LEE — The Lee Board of Health has declined to conclude that the GE-EPA plan for a PCB dump near Wood’s Pond poses an “increased risk to health because the testimony introduced does not support that conclusion.”
Although that outcome sounds unequivocal, it was followed by several concerns related to the project, including its burden on Lee and what would happen in the event the dump would be breached.
The board’s ruling is advisory and is not a final decision on whether the dump will be created.
During a board meeting Thursday night, Lee Board of Health Chairman Robert Wespiser read passages from the board’s final report on a Nov. 19, 2022 adjudicatory hearing.
The Housatonic River Initiative, which supports the town’s stance, requested the hearing, alleging that the landfill decision was made by GE and the EPA without proper public input or knowledge, and that GE engaged in “nefarious” tactics to get the Rest of the River agreement endorsed by the Rest of River committee.
According to the Lee Board of Health report, all of the witnesses provided by the Housatonic River Initiative gave testimony that was primarily hearsay with no documentation to back up their claims.
The report also shows that the EPA fully cooperated with the hearing by providing testimony and documentation.
The Lee Board of Health “has evaluated all expert testimony introduced into the record by both parties and has concluded that based on all the expert testimony presented, [the board] was unable to conclude increased risk to health because the testimony introduced does not support that conclusion,” the board’s final ruling reads.
Wespiser then added several notes to the ruling that some credence to concerns expressed by many Lee residents. He said the board also wanted to comment on aspects of the plan that are still troubling or unknown, based on “voluminous expert and non-expert testimony introduced into the record by residents of Lee who are understandably concerned about housing within its town border a toxic dump scheduled to introduce two million tons of mud and soil containing 25-50 parts per million of PCBs for generations to come.”
Wespiser said the board represents only Lee, and that all of the other towns in the Rest of River Committee will be having their contaminated soil removed, while it will all be deposited in Lee. As a result, such actions would reduce the burden of the other towns to protect their residents and increase Lee’s burden to do the same.
He further pointed out that over the years there have been plenty of failures of landfill liners, and that “no technology appears to be foolproof.”
The fact is that an aquifer is under the proposed landfill site, and that a liner breach would be disastrous for that possible future water source, Wespiser added. He also said that monitoring of the landfill should not be left in the hands of a GE contractor, and there are glaring gaps and a lack of details in the GE conceptual design plan, data that could affect the board’s evaluation of the landfill’s health risks.
Tim Gray, executive director of the Housatonic River Initiative, said the board’s need for more information about the design of the landfill, the process of moving contaminated soil through town and its ongoing monitoring is also what HRI is seeking.
“We think the ruling last night is okay because they are asking for more information,” Gray said, “and they should be able to get it.”
In a document provided by the New England Region of the EPA at the request of the Lee Board of Health, the EPA maintains that records show it is “extremely unlikely that PCBs will leach out of the contaminated material in the UDF [upland disposal facility] into the groundwater beneath the UDF, and even if they did, the levels would be extremely low, would be observed in monitoring wells, and the groundwater will not discharge to a drinking water source.”
Because of EPA restrictions in the cleanup permit, the documents states, “the material to be disposed of in the UDF is estimated to have an average concentration of about 20 to 25 parts per million PCBs. For comparison, PCB levels below 50 ppm can be disposed of in a municipal solid waste landfill.”
The EPA document submitted to the Board of Health goes on to say that to prevent leaks, the landfill will have “two low-permeability bottom liner systems, each including drainage layers and two separate low-permeability layers [a plastic membrane and a geocomposite clay liner].”