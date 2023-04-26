Lee Community gardens grow more than food — they also grow friendships and community

LEE — For some residents of Brown Manor Court, as spring is blooming, so is the anticipation of a new growing season and with it, planning for the shared community garden in the courtyard.
But they'll be growing more than plants.
Already, volunteers from Greenagers, a local group of teenage volunteers who work to protect and enhance natural surroundings, have come in, raised the garden beds another two feet to make it easier on cantankerous backs of the elderly but passionate gardeners of the Lee Housing Authority’s residential complex.
“That makes it so much easier,” said Richard Roosa, a resident and dedicated volunteer.
Greenagers also filled the beds with soil mixed with fertilizer.
Soon, a core of about eight volunteers, and some more occasional helpers, will take turns planting the seeds, weeding, watering and tending to the growing crops, including peas, cucumbers, kale, tomatoes, lettuce, arugula, string beans beets, potatoes, squash, and a variety of herbs.
It’s an act of nurturing, community and compassion. The crops will go to residents, friends, and food pantries for those in need.
And, according to Debbie Pedercini, executive director of the Lee Housing Authority, when the sprouts start coming up, the garden becomes a gathering spot, a place of discussion, budding friendships and establishing roots in the community.
“They love to watch everything grow, and talking with each other about the garden,” she said. "It's quite popular."
They also grow food for local pollinators, who in turn sustain the crops.
“It’s all grown to be given away,” said Katherine Miller, director of Lee Community Gardens.
The organization, in its second year, has three gardens: one behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Main Street; a pollinator pathway project on High Street; and the garden at Brown Manor Court.
The gardens are aimed at filling gaps in access to healthy foods for locals.
“We do have food insecurity here,” said Father Brian McGrath, priest at St. Mary’s, during a chat under sunny skies at the church’s garden. “So this helps, and also serves as an educational space, and a nice peaceful spot for contemplation.”
Miller said that the garden at Brown Manor Court has “gathered a community around it. They just love looking at it. Incredible volunteers turned out that we just weren’t expecting.”
Last year was the first for Brown Manor Court's community garden, Pedercini said, and there was some trial and error. For example, enthusiasm for kale outgrew the need. So this spring, maybe not so much kale will be planted.
At harvest time, some of the veggies are left in bins by the garden for Lee Housing Authority residents to pick up. Volunteers will also go door to door at the housing complex for some of the folks who aren’t able to get out much.
Near the garden at the church is a kiosk from which people can grab fresh produce, and some of it goes to local food pantries that feed those who have a hard time paying bills and buying food.
The group will harvest and plant several times during the season, with activity slowing to a halt in October.
“Now that we’re in our second year, I think more people are hearing about it,” Miller said. “I think it will prove to be even more popular this year.”