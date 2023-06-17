Lee earns Appalachian Trail Community designation, the fifth in the state and the 56th nationally

LEE — Douglas Wilcox clearly remembers his hike through the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine in 1987.
It took him four months and two days. He prepped for the hike for over a year by hiking, running and lifting weights. During the hike, a few of his toenails came off.
Rick Donovan also remembers his hike on the trail in 1988. It took him six months, from April to October. He said it was a strenuous experience during which he lost 40 pounds.
Both men count their Appalachian Trail experience as a lifelong achievement, one that they can think back on with pride through the rest of their lives.
That’s why both were at Memorial Hall on Saturday when Lee was officially welcomed as an Appalachian Trail Community, a designation that marks a collaborative relationship in which the trail is maintained in Lee and hikers can be assured that they are welcome to stop in town for dining or other hospitality services — and that there are fellow travelers in town willing to help a worn-out hiker navigate town.
Including Lee, there are now 56 Appalachian Trail Communities recognized by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy along the Appalachian corridor, which have demonstrated their readiness to partner in order to drive rural economies, encourage recreation access and engage in conservation planning. These communities also provide food, supplies, information and recreational and volunteer opportunities to visitors travelling on the Trail.
“We are proud to welcome five new towns into the AT Communities family,” said Sandi Marra, President, and CEO of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, in a prepared statement. “These towns are critical access points for the AT and are vital in ensuring the Trail remains a premier destination for hikers, families and outdoor enthusiasts across the country. The expansion of this program signals our commitment to supporting recreation-based economies that benefit local communities and AT visitors alike.”
Lee becomes the fifth town in Berkshire County and Massachusetts to win designation as an Appalachian Trail Community.
State Sen. Paul Mark said the designation will help grow the outdoor recreation economy in Lee and in the county. State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli said it also means that the Lee hiking community will help to keep the trail maintained for the steady stream of hikers that pass through town.
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy was established in 1925 by volunteers and federal officials working to build a continuous footpath along the Appalachian Mountains. A part of the National Park System, the AT is 2,198.4 miles in length. It is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world.