Despite private settlement, abuse trial looms for Lee nursing home aide

LEE — The Lee nursing home aide who continued to work despite being accused of sexually assaulting a patient faces a January court appearance.

Louis Hansen, 65, a certified nursing aide who is facing a jury-of-six trial in Central Berkshire District Court, was charged last year with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and permitting injury to an elderly person. The incident allegedly occurred in April 2019.

Hansen’s next court date is set for Jan. 28, according to the clerk's office.

While his criminal case is advancing, a civil lawsuit related to his alleged conduct was settled this year.

Jessie Cibelli, 93, of Lee, sued Lee Healthcare claiming that a male nursing aide molested her. Cibelli settled her lawsuit with Next Step Healthcare in April, before a scheduled trial date in Berkshire Superior Court that had been set for last June, according to court filings.

Cibelli declined to comment publicly about the settlement. Lee Healthcare and Next Step representatives did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

Cibelli, who was staying at the facility for rehabilitation for a back injury, said she had fallen asleep in her room while reading a book and awakened to find Hansen with his hand inside the front of her incontinence briefs. She told her daughter and Lee Police that he had been touching her genitals and the inside of her leg, and she screamed at him to leave the room.

Cibelli, of Lee, also claims that no one at the facility responded to either her screams or her report of the incident to an occupational therapist.

While Hansen’s public defender suggested in court filings that Cibelli suffered from memory loss, police who interviewed her said her mental abilities appeared to be intact. Her daughter noted last year that Cibelli had been living alone at the time and had also traveled alone to visit family.

In their report, police said that Hansen, of Pittsfield, had changed his story during an interview about the allegations.

An internal investigation at the facility revealed no misconduct, and the state Department of Public Health had reviewed the company’s findings, and found nothing to substantiate abuse or warrant an on-site investigation, according to agency officials.

Regardless, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office forged ahead with the prosecution of Hansen.

It is unclear whether Hansen is still working at the facility. Hansen's LinkedIn page indicates he is working there. A receptionist at the facility in September said he was working the night shift, but a staffer who answered a phone call last week said “no one by that name” is working there.

His nursing aide license is current, and there is no disciplinary action against him, according to the state’s registry. Administrators at the 88-bed facility previously said they had found that his record was clean.

Lee Healthcare has a history of problems that includes extreme instances of neglect, abuse, overuse of medications to restrain residents, and deadly medication mistakes, according to public inspection reports through the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

Regulators have fined the facility a total of $78,600 since 2017 for the various violations.

The issues are linked, in large part, to chronic understaffing, which is typical of most nursing homes in the county and across the U.S. and which predates the pandemic. Cibelli’s original civil complaint cites a culture at the facility that is “built upon a foundation of insufficient staffing” as a major cause of its failure to protect residents over the years.