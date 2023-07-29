Facility shared by Lee Healthcare and The Landing at Laurel Lake has been in violation with the town since March, pending a new certificate of inspection

LEE — A nursing home and assisted living facility on Laurel Street has been in violation of with the town since March when its certificate of inspection with the town expired.

The certificate for the building shared by Lee Healthcare and The Landing at Laurel Lake expired on March 31 despite multiple attempts by the Lee-Lenox Building Department to help the facility meet its deadline, public records show.

Despite nine total emails since Feb. 6 from Building Department Administrative Assistant Carolyn Hogencamp, in addition to two phone calls and letters, the facility remained out of compliance as of Friday.

Hogencamp told The Eagle that the facility has not yet been fined for the violation, and she referred details about this to Lee-Lenox Building Commissioner Matt Kollmer. He did not return a message seeking comment.

The facility did pay the $300 certification fee, Hogencamp said, but has not submitted reports showing safety inspections for various building systems or has scheduled an inspection with the town.

It did, however, pass its inspection with the Lee Fire Department on April 11. It also passed a health inspection in September.

Building inspections are required every year.

Janelle Fairbrother, vice president of administration and compliance at Next Step Healthcare, the facility’s owner, said facility Executive Director Frantz Thimot would be submitting the renewal documents on Friday. Fairbrother said she did not know why there was a delay and lack of responsiveness to the town.

When asked about the expired certificate and the reasons for not renewing it, Patricia Leydet, a facility administrator, said over the phone, “I had no idea,” before hanging up.

Leydet, as well as administrators Thimot and Manuel Reyes — both of whom could not be reached by The Eagle — had all been contacted by Hogencamp.

Each had, in turn, responded vaguely to Hogencamp as she sought them out. Reyes did call her at one point.

Kollmer himself responded on July 6, noting that the company had 14 days to comply or fines would start accruing. Hogencamp said the sanctions had not yet begun.

The facility was in compliance last year. The inspection notes say that ceiling tiles around the entire building need replacement. Other findings include a need to fill holes in the ceiling and have emergency lights and exit signs.

The Eagle requested public records after being contacted anonymously about a fire alarm problem that roiled the building last month. It is unclear whether that has been resolved.

The company is not without other troubles.

In 2021 a woman who stayed at Lee Healthcare to recover from a broken hip claims she slipped and fell on a wet bathroom floor and fractured her ankle. She claims water had dripped from a leaky pipe, and she sued the company and facility for this alleged negligence in Berkshire Superior Court last year. That case is still pending.