Lee is updating its master plan. It's seeking public input on Feb. 18

LEE — It’s been 23 years since the town’s master plan has been updated, although officials say it should have been updated years ago.
But with a “better late than never” approach, a committee effort to review and update the master plan is underway.
Early innings
Peter Bluhm, chairman of the Lee Master Plan Steering Committee, said the effort is in the early stages, and that one of the most important steps at this stage is to seek input from townsfolk to figure out what voters want to see changed, removed or added in a new master plan.
Although it is required by the state, it should be noted that it is not unusual for a master plan update to occur later than called for. For example, Williamstown is involved in a similar effort 23 years after their last update.
Since last September, the effort has been slowly growing with a committee of 13 members from many different sectors of town government and local groups, such as the school committee, the conservation commission and the high school student body.
Future vision
“The master plan is a vision for the town’s future,” Bluhm said. “It should be a guide for how we lay out zoning regulations, special permits and other regulatory issues. But it won’t involve specifics. It’s more of an overview.”
The need to update the plan is apparent, as “so many things have changed” since the last update, Bluhm said.
For example, in 2000 Lee had significant economic activity generated by paper mills. Now, there is only one left, and other centers of economic activity are growing, such as tourism and cannabis cultivation. There are also new pressures on agricultural land use from the need for residential development, prompting calls for farmland protections.
As such, a public information session has been set by the Master Plan Committee for 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the Lee High School auditorium.
Opinions sought
“We want to hear from everyone,” Bluhm said. “We want to hear what they like, and what they don’t like, about their town. This will be the first opportunity for the public to weigh in.”
The committee is working with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, which will provide their expertise in researching and writing a master plan.
Bluhm is hoping to have the effort wrapped up in the fall, although there is no hard deadline.
“We expect that about half of the elements in the proposed master plan will be somewhat controversial and will require a lot of discussion,” he said.