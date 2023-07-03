Lee plans to refile its lawsuit against Bayer over Monsanto's PCB sales to GE

LEE — The town has temporarily dropped its lawsuit against Bayer for Monsanto's PCB sales because the lawyer litigating the case is in the midst of attending to a family emergency.

But the town plans to refile it. The lawsuit was dismissed May 23 without prejudice, giving town officials the option to file it again at any time.

“The attorney litigating on behalf of the Town requested we approve the temporary withdrawal of the lawsuit because he was facing a very serious family difficulty that required his total attention,” wrote Chris Brittain, Lee’s town administrator. Brittain said that Cristobal Bonifaz “will refile and continue the case as soon as his family’s health is back to normalcy.”

The town on March 30 had filed suit in federal district court in Springfield against Monsanto and two of its successor companies, as well as Bayer, Inc., which bought Monsanto in 2018. Bonifaz is a Conway-based environmental attorney well-known for suing Chevron.

The suit alleges Monsanto knew that PCBs — polychlorinated biphenyls — were toxic to all life forms “as early as the 1950s” and yet continued to market and sell those, including to the General Electric Co. for use in its electrical transformer manufacturing at the company’s Pittsfield plant.

For more than 40 years GE dumped the chemicals into the Housatonic River, later sparking an investigation and a river cleanup agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency and five other towns including Lee. As part of that agreement to dredge the river, GE will move 2 million tons of PCB soil and mud to a dump located in Lee known as the Upland Disposal Facility.

The most toxic soil will be shipped out of state.

But the method for transporting it through Berkshire towns on its way to the dump in Lee is still in question, given a meeting between GE and town officials last week. The transport of the waste is yet another reason for fury and opposition to the plan from town residents and officials.

Two environmental groups are suing EPA over the disposal location.

The case attorney Bonifaz had filed against Monsanto was an attempt to hold accountable the source of the chemicals ultimately destined for Lee, and the company’s alleged “malfeasance” in marketing and sales.

The lawsuit had asked for compensatory, punitive and natural resource damages with amounts proved at trial. The town also wants the court to require Monsanto to deposit money into an escrow account for Lee to move the 2 million tons of PCB soil and mud out of state.

A Bayer spokesperson previously told The Eagle that the lawsuit was "meritless," given the town's agreement to host the dump and to accept a share of the $55 million settlement agreement.

Eagle reporter Clarence Fanto contributed to this report.

