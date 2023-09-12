The Lee Planning Board has approved regulations for short-term rentals. Voters will weigh in later this fall

LEE — After six months of work and multiple drafts, the Planning Board has unanimously approved a proposed town bylaw to regulate short-term rentals of residential property on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO.
Voters will have the final say during a special town meeting this fall.
The state defines a short-term rental as a stay of 31 days or less. Unlike some other neighboring towns such as Lenox, the Lee bylaw would not impose any restrictions on the total number of days per year an eligible property or unit could be rented.
The proposal, which requires a two-thirds supermajority approval at town meeting, is designed to address what board member and bylaw architect Peter Bluhm described as “confusion and unhappiness” among some homeowners who want to rent their properties.
“Our current bylaws don’t say whether such rentals are allowed or disallowed,” he pointed out during Monday night’s Planning Board public hearing. Bluhm also noted that “some hotel and motel owners understandably feel that it’s unfair to allow unregulated competition that doesn’t have to meet common standards.”
The bylaw he prepared would allow short-term rentals, but with some limitations. It’s a proposed amendment to the town’s zoning code, Bluhm said, intended as a “balanced approach” to short-term regulation.
“It would impose more restrictions than some towns, but less than others,” he said.
While individual homeowners would be eligible to rent their properties, most corporate-owned property would be excluded from short-term rentals. But a limited-liability corporation (LLC) with one or two units could participate if the owner lives on-site.
Income-restricted or affordable housing also could not be rented short-term, according to the bylaw.
Other major provisions of the proposed bylaw include:
• No restrictions on how often property can be rented; a rental house or unit rent can be used as a short-term rental all year long, whether or not the owner is present.
• No effect on traditional long-term, “at will” or renewable month-to-month rentals.
• Registration at Town Hall with an annual fee of $100 required with ample information such as the owner of the property, the number of tenants expected and how to reach the property manager, in addition to taxes collected and sent to the state Department of Revenue. This would enable the town to determine not only how many such rentals exist in Lee but also to enforce bylaw standards.
• Tents or playing amplified music at rental properties excluded by regulation, and occupancy cannot exceed town limits. Safety standards include requirements such as smoke detectors, inspections for fire and safety purposes, and a property manager who must be available to respond in person to telephone complaints within two hours. There’s no mandate for annual inspections.
• Violations of performance standards carry a potential fine of $300 per day, and repeated violations could lead to revocation of the right to offer short-term rentals for up to 12 months.
Selectman Gordon Bailey, a former town building inspector now working part time for the state, described the proposed bylaw as “a good idea,” and suggested that “legit short-term rental people out there will realize this is not a burden to anybody, and hopefully they’ll recognize that at a town meeting.”
The Planning Board approved the proposal 5-0 and recommended it for action at a special town meeting, likely in late October or November, Bailey said.