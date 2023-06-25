Lee police chief proposes using opioid settlement funds to help prevent overdose deaths and support those seeking treatment for substance use disorder

LEE — Police Chief Craig DeSantis is proposing that the town use money received as part of an opioid lawsuit settlement to financially support services that aid those fighting substance use disorder, know by many as addiction. The funds come from a variety of lawsuits against manufacturers and suppliers of opioid pain medication.
DeSantis suggests the money be used to outfit and further train first responders in the use of Narcan (naloxone) on overdose victims.
“This is a life-saving drug, but they do require follow-up for the victims to get on track with recovery efforts," DeSantis said.
His other suggestion is that the funding also be used to further fund the co-responder program, in which a mental health specialist can accompany first responders to calls that may involve mental health crises or involving drug use or substance use disorder.
He noted that there is existing funding for some of the Narcan needs helps, but that there are other aspects that are not.
“Pursuant to our pending Naloxone Policy and Procedure, use of and other associated requirements pertaining to this program will require annual refresher training,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to the Lee Select Board. “I anticipate this cost to be approximately $1,200 per year and believe the settlement funding would be a good source to offset this cost.”
The co-responder program was established in association with Tri-Town Health, which functions as a board of health for Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge, with the cooperation of each town’s police chiefs.
It has been functioning since February, when Ivy Goodwin, a mental health specialist, was hired by Tri-Town Health.
“Collectively, we are tasked with protecting public health and safety in our communities and this program provides services that include, but are not limited to, assisting those dealing with substance use disorders and those struggling with addiction issues,” DeSantis wrote. “Historically, this type of service was very difficult to find in Lee. Now, through this program, our existing co-responder has the potential to have a positive community impact by assisting those who use drugs, assist people in early and long-term recovery, as well as assisting associated friends and family.”
He suggested allocating $10,000 annually to Lee’s share of the co-responder program, with that amount being reevaluated annually as needs might change.
Goodwin said her last job was on the crisis team at the Brien Center and in her new post she works with the Brien Center to help folks get the support and treatment they may need.
Since April, Goodwin said she has responded to 17 calls in the three towns. She also gets referrals from the police of overdose victims who were saved by Narcan and would need follow-up assistance to be sure a support system is in place and determine any treatments that might be required.
“People are generally overwhelmed by the effort to find care and it really help when they can have someone explain the options and the benefits,” Goodwin said. “And it helps them start to feel like they have a support system.”
According to Lee Town Administrator R. Chris Brittain, this year, Lee’s share of the opioid settlement funds came to $67,000. He added that the Select Board seemed supportive of the chief’s proposal and that it would likely be an article on the warrant of a special town meeting in the fall.