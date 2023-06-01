Lee School is looking for someone interested serving on the school committee

LEE — The School Committee is looking for a new friend.
According to Michael Richard, Lee School superintendent, one of the committee members, Randy Kinnas, resigned his seat on the board due to time constrictions.
“We want to fill that seat quickly,” he said. “It’s important to have all seven seats filled for quorum purposes and to avoid tied votes.”
So far, the town has received three letters of interest. The School Committee and the Select Board have scheduled a joint meeting on June 13 to interview candidates interested in the position.
“I’m just looking for someone who is interested in the position who is willing to be part of the process,” Richard said. “I know we’ll find someone who is capable.”
The new committee member would be a part of the school committee duties, which include setting school policy, deciding on budget proposals, and hiring and firing of the superintendent.
“We’re coming to a close of a successful school year, and we need someone who can help with some planning work to make next year even better than this one,” Richard said.
"We're looking for someone who is willing to be invested in our school community and do god things for the students and staff in our schools," said Andrea Larmon, chairwoman of the Lee School Committee.
