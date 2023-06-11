Lee Select Board listens to pitch by ecoSPEARS, a company that says it treats PCB contamination on site, no dredging required

LEE— Imagine if, instead of trucking millions of cubic yards of dredged soil and sediment contaminated with PCBs for 13 years, a company could treat and eliminate PCBs in soil on location and avoid disrupting the environment to do so.
That’s the idea behind a pitch from a company that proposes to do exactly that in the contaminated soils and sediment along the Housatonic River in southern Berkshire County. The company, ecoSPEARS, claims to have a technology developed by NASA that can do exactly that.
But the EPA may have other thoughts.
On Tuesday, Sergie Albino, founder and CEO of ecoSPEARS, made a presentation to the Lee Select Board that Chairman Bob Jones labeled as “very interesting.”
Albino explained that using plastic spikes, which look like big plastic tent pegs and contain a proprietary solvent inside, PCBs can be removed over time. He explained that the plastic attracts the chemical and traps it inside the spikes, where the solvent breaks down the molecules into harmless materials. Then the spikes are removed, and material is disposed of without the need for specialized storage like the specially designed landfill planned by the EPA for Lee near Woods Pond.
The spears can be as long as 5 feet, Albino said, and they are mounted on a base unit. The assembly with the spikes is inserted into the soil in the river. The bigger the project, the more spikes are needed. Through sampling, the performance and reduction of PCBs can be verified. This process can also be used for PFAS and dioxin contaminations.
He said it takes a long time for a large contamination area like the one in the Housatonic, but there is no dredging or other invasive disruption of the habitat. He also said it could be expensive, without getting specific.
Albino said he is an aerospace and thermal engineer who worked at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for several years, where the technology was developed.
The company is in its early stages right now, with pilot projects slated with the U.S. Coast Guard in Guam and the San Diego Port Authority. They also have a project in Hawaii.
The proposal got the Select Board’s attention, but there could be some speedbumps in the way.
Joshua Bloom, one of the many community activists working against the PCB landfill, noted that the EPA “will not use your system in any larger-scale projects” and wondered how ecoSPEARS can work on the river without the EPA’s approval.
Albino noted that getting approval from the EPA is a process they are working through and have a meeting with representatives from the EPA Region 1 set for Monday.
“It’s all part of the process,” he said. “The EPA is very risk-averse, as they should be.”
He was asked by the board if he thinks this could work for the Housatonic.
“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think this could work,” Albino said.
After the meeting, Bloom told The Eagle he found the idea intriguing.
“I found the presentation from ecoSPEARS informative,” he said via email. “It demonstrated [how] our local Berkshires environmentalists, led by the Housatonic River Initiative, are leading the way in exploring technology that shows promise in being able to treat the PCBs in the Housatonic River and the flood plain.”
He noted that the HRI has two other firms on the docket to present some other treatment options to the Select Board over the summer.
“HRI has been advocating for treating the PCB chemicals on site rather than transporting over 100,000 dump trucks worth of toxic material through the streets of southern Berkshires for 13 years,” Bloom said. “The EPA indicated they have no intentions of requiring GE to treat the toxic PCBs before burying more than 1 million cubic yards of contaminated material in the town of Lee. I worry that no matter how promising any of these treatment options prove to be, GE and the EPA might still put on blinders and refuse to consider them if it costs even a penny more than the budget of the settlement agreement.”